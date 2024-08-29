Taylor Russell Makes Vintage Pieces Look Modern On The Red Carpet 

Getty Images

This week at the Venice Film Festival, Hollywood stars and up-and-coming talents are displaying their hard work on and off the big screen. Celebrities not only appreciate artistry, but also embody it. A standout example is actress Taylor Russell, who has been captivating the internet with her stunning vintage red carpet looks.

These looks are memorable for all the right reasons, from the fit to the subtle styling that ensures she looks modern. Her first outfit that immediately caught our attention was a skirt set featuring a futuristic cut at the bust of the blazer, designed by John Galliano from his Spring/Summer 1995 collection. A similar suit by Galliano is estimated on eBay for over $20,000 so, we can only imagine how much it’d be to obtain now that Russell has worn it.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 28: Taylor Russell attends the “Luigi De Laurentiis” Venice Award for a Debut Film Jury photocall during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at on August 28, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)

Her stylist, Jahleel Weaver, executed this look with a meticulous attention to detail. When comparing this outfit to the original runway look, you can see that her shoes are contemporary mesh pointed-toe heels with a tie detail. This silhouette and the mesh material are currently trending. These details, along with the cinched waist and small cutouts at the inner arm, were a fashion dream.

Her next look, also styled by Weaver, was pulled from Chanel’s 1993 Haute couture runway show. The dress had a bridal vibe, with a playful lace pouf at the waist forming a slight V shape and a long train cascading down the back. The bodice was the highlight, featuring clear boning and floral appliques at the bust. The dress was both angelic and sensual, creating a heavenly harmony.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 28: Taylor Russell attends a red carpet for the movie “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at on August 28, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage)

We can expect Russell to break the internet again with another stunning red carpet look, either at the Venice Film Festival or elsewhere. We’ll be keeping a close eye out, as Weaver’s brilliant styling and Russell’s graceful demeanor make a perfect combination.