Here Are The Venice Film Festival Looks That We’re Loving

Courtesy of Getty Images

Ciao! This Wednesday, the annual Italian film festival organized by La Biennale di Venezia returned for the 79th Venice International Film Festival. As usual, celebrities and distinguished entertainment professionals traveled to the City of Canals to celebrate and reward the best in cinematic excellence. While attendees bounce around from the various screenings, ceremonies, and private events, they are serving looks every step of the way – from the Italian boats to flashing red carpets.

Amongst the most stunning and debonair guests, a few of our favorite looks so far were served by actress Jodie Turner-Smith. Although it’s only the second day of the 10-day festival, Smith has already been spotted in 4 dazzling looks – including a custom Gucci gown that was embellished with crystals and paired with emerald green gloves, leather over-the-knee boots and a stunning selection of Gucci High Jewelry pieces. Tessa Thompson, the face of Armani Beauty, was also seen wearing one of the coolest looks on the red carpet for the opening ceremony. She arrived in a futuristic SS09 Armani Privé gown and nostalgic glam to serve pure vintage glamour.

Ahead, discover all of our favorite looks from the 79th Venice Film Festival.