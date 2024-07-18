Sheryl Lee Ralph Is Regal In Harbison

Coutesy Of Ivy Coco Maurice

Today in Los Angeles, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph celebrated her third Emmy nomination. For her beloved role in Abbot Elementary, she received a nomination for “Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series.” Her career has always been a successful one, but she’s finally receiving the flowers she deserves. With this nod, she chose to wear a Black fashion designer, Harbison, to commemorate the moment. The actress has been seen in the brand a few times in the past, but this time it seems like an immensely important statement.

The off-white suit accentuated her figure effortlessly with the blazer’s gold front button fastened to cinch her waist. Peeking through her jacket was a white ribbed top with a gold trim detail at the top stitch. On the side of her jacket sits a smooth gold brooch, which is inevitably trending this year. This simple yet elegant look was spearheaded by her daughter and stylist Ivy Coco Maurice, who has showcased her skills on her mother’s silhouette for the past few years. Maurice added gold hoop earrings without a necklace to complete her look.

Ever since Ralph’s smile showed up on our screen in the Abbott Elementary series, Maurice has made it her duty to communicate her mother’s essence off-screen at major events from premiere red carpets and award ceremonies. So far, Maurice has done an impeccable job from choosing to support emerging Black designers to putting the actress in looks that transcend the timestamps of trends. This moment is another reminder of that notion.