Abbott Elementary Renewed For Third Season At ABC

Abbott Elementary fans have something to celebrate! The hilarious saga of fledgling educator Janine Teagues and her crew of coworkers at an underfunded Philadelphia public school will continue at ABC.
The news comes on the heels of a huge night for the show and its actors at the 80th Annual Golden Globes, topping the list of television winners for the evening. The ceremony resulted in first-time wins for Tyler James Williams (Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series –Musical or Comedy), Quinta Brunson (Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy), and the show at large with a win for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.
The Golden Globes was a continuation of a string of successes for Abbott Elementary that has been running all awards season. The show also famously led Sheryl Lee Ralph to the first Emmy win of her decades-spanning career for her role as experienced and dedicated elementary school educator Barbara Howard.
Created by Quinta Brunson and named in honor of one of her personal favorite elementary school teachers, Abbott Elementary focuses on a group of educators working in an underfunded Philadelphia city school, doing the best they can to provide quality education for the Black and Brown children left in their care despite limited resources.
“Thank you… for believing in this show about a group of teachers from Philadelphia,” Brunson said while accepting her Best Actress trophy during the Golden Globes. “It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn’t even imagine it would have.”