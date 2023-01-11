Abbott Elementary Renewed For Third Season At ABC

Abbott Elementary fans have something to celebrate! The hilarious saga of fledgling educator Janine Teagues and her crew of coworkers at an underfunded Philadelphia public school will continue at ABC.

The news comes on the heels of a huge night for the show and its actors at the 80th Annual Golden Globes, topping the list of television winners for the evening. The ceremony resulted in first-time wins for Tyler James Williams (Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series –Musical or Comedy), Quinta Brunson (Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy), and the show at large with a win for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Janelle James, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis pose with the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for “Abbott Elementary” in the press room at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. — (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images)

The Golden Globes was a continuation of a string of successes for Abbott Elementary that has been running all awards season. The show also famously led Sheryl Lee Ralph to the first Emmy win of her decades-spanning career for her role as experienced and dedicated elementary school educator Barbara Howard.

Created by Quinta Brunson and named in honor of one of her personal favorite elementary school teachers, Abbott Elementary focuses on a group of educators working in an underfunded Philadelphia city school, doing the best they can to provide quality education for the Black and Brown children left in their care despite limited resources.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for Abbott Elementary, at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.Nicki Minaj (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

“Thank you… for believing in this show about a group of teachers from Philadelphia,” Brunson said while accepting her Best Actress trophy during the Golden Globes. “It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn’t even imagine it would have.”