Standout Moments From The 80th Annual Golden Globes

The Golden Globes made its grand return to primetime television after a year’s hiatus amid low ratings numbers and a diversity scandal the Hollywood Foreign Press Associaiton is still in the process of rectifying.

Nevertheless, movie and film fans were looking forward to the glitz, glamour, and big wins for their favorite stars of the big and small screen for their achievements in entertainment over the course of 2022.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Rihanna attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. — (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

With host Jerrod Carmichael at the helm – not known for tongue biting – and big nominations for actors like Angela Bassett, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Viola Davis, and Quinta Brunson, and shows like Abbott Elementary, it was sure to be an exciting evening for TV and film fans.

Take a look at some of the standout moments of the evening below.