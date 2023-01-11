Standout Moments From The 80th Annual Golden Globes

The Golden Globes made its grand return to primetime television after a year’s hiatus amid low ratings numbers and a diversity scandal the Hollywood Foreign Press Associaiton is still in the process of rectifying.
Nevertheless, movie and film fans were looking forward to the glitz, glamour, and big wins for their favorite stars of the big and small screen for their achievements in entertainment over the course of 2022.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Rihanna attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. — (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
With host Jerrod Carmichael at the helm – not known for tongue biting – and big nominations for actors like Angela Bassett, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Viola Davis, and Quinta Brunson, and shows like Abbott Elementary, it was sure to be an exciting evening for TV and film fans.
Take a look at some of the standout moments of the evening below.
01
Jerrod Carmichael’s Opening Monologue
True to form, Carmichael addressed the elephant in the room head-on in his opening monologue, pointing out with brutal honesty that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association made headlines for not implementing any diversity strategies prior to George Floyd’s death in 2020. While his deadpan delivery may have tickled members of our community in the audience and at home, they landed a bit like a brick in the nervous room of presenters, nominees, and HFPA members.
02
Angela Bassett Breaks Ground For Marvel
Not only was Angela’s well-deserved win a personal milestone, but it also marked the first time any actor was awarded a major motion picture award for a performance in a Marvel ‘comic book movie.’
03
Tyler James Williams’ Big Win
A sitcom actor since childhood, the moment marked Williams’ first major award win in adulthood (he won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series in 2007), solidifying him as a heavy-hitter in the comedy sphere as a grown man.
04
A Rare Rihanna Sighting
The songstress was on-tap for her first-ever Golden Globe nomination Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up” from the Wakanda Forever soundtrack, her first single in five years. Though she didn’t end up taking home the trophy, she won the evening by looking stunning (as always) and surprising fans with her presence after skipping the pre-show red carpet.
05
Niecy Nash Keeps The Black Girl Magic Going With Quinta Brunson
Just after complimenting Rihanna and on the heels of a big win for Angela Bassett – her first Golden Globe in 29 year’s time – Niecy declared that we might as well “keep the Black Girl Magic rolling” when announcing Quinta Brunson as the winner for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.
06
NBC’s 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Show
07
Abbott Elementary Takes The Top Honor
Likely a shock to no one, Quinta Brunson’s hilarious brainchild took home the award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.
Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images
08
Eddie Murphy Conjures THAT Oscars Moment
While accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his contributions to entertainment, Murphy offered this (hilarious) advice to young up-and-coming talent: “Pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f****** mouth!”