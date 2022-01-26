‘Abbott Elementary’ Has Had The Largest Viewer Percentage Growth For Any New Comedy On ABC

ABC’s new series Abbott Elementary – written, created by, and starring Quinta Brunson – showed a lot of promise with its television debut; and had the highest growth in viewership for any new comedy premiere.

Since the pilot episode aired on December 7, 2021, Abbott Elementary quadrupled its ratings, making it a first in the history of the network. The premiere earned a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.79 million viewers, according to Deadline. Since then, the 35 days of viewing across ABC’s digital and linear platforms, the number has increased 300%, landing at a 2.4 rating along with 7.1 million viewers.

In Abbott Elementary, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

The show’s cast also includes Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Abbott Elementary is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, with Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Randall Einhorn and Brunson serving as executive producers.

“We are showing you the world people live in. There isn’t anybody in the country that hasn’t gone to school, has that favorite teacher and sees a struggle. Or they got kids themselves in school right now and they see what’s going on,” Walter said in a recent interview with ET. “So, for us to have this show at this time, celebrating teachers and saying, ‘You are not perfect, but you are fully fleshed out human beings that have your faults and we support you and love you,’ and [for them] to have the representation. I am just so grateful to ABC, which supported Quinta and her knowledge in this area. From the beginning they were like, ‘You know this world, your mother is a teacher in Philly and you go do it,’ and they supported it. And so did Warner Brothers, so, we have a lot of support. We are very grateful, and the country is responding.”