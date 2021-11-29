21 Winter TV Shows We Can’t Wait To Watch

ALLBLK

The winter chill has us headed back inside and we’re ready to binge watch all the Black goodness coming our way.

Black characters are headed to studio sessions, science classrooms, automobile conferences, transitional trap houses, cold New York streets, and scenic wine valleys this season.

Storytellers are winding up worlds that have let us see the ins and out of the modern California college campus and the mean Queens underworld. See underclass persons transform into young adults navigating their way towards Sallie Mae payments and uncomfortable relationship dynamics. Witness a son try and upstage his father’s doomed legacy. Watch detectives dive into murder investigations that are not quite as simple as they looked at first glance. Follow friends of all shades, and more sizes than usual, find their way through the minefields on the path to love and success in Los Angeles, New York and (hopefully) Atlanta.

Producers including Will Smith, Jay z, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith are using their experience and power to let the world see a mother turn her tragedy into a stepping stone for incremental but significant change that might save someone else’s child.

Networks are also hopping into their nostalgia bag this season. By pairing some of our favorite faces with charming newcomers to recreate classic holiday formats the whole family can enjoy they’re creating warm content that doesn’t rely on the outrage economy.

Want something light to enjoy?

Snack on a cooking competition show that connects childhood cartoon characters to exciting cuisine, curl up with some peppermint flavored cocoa and watch R&B stars pay tribute to legendary funny men for one night only, or introduce the little ones in your life to a tale of a bright young dog lover who refused to believe the sun wouldn’t return to her someday.

The Winter TV shows we can’t wait to watch are below. Binge away!