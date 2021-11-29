21 Winter TV Shows We Can’t Wait To Watch
ALLBLK
By Keyaira Boone ·

The winter chill has us headed back inside and we’re ready to binge watch all the Black goodness coming our way.

Black characters are headed to studio sessions, science classrooms, automobile conferences, transitional trap houses, cold New York streets, and scenic wine valleys this season. 

Storytellers are winding up worlds that have let us see the ins and out of the modern California college campus and the mean Queens underworld. See underclass persons transform into young adults navigating their way towards Sallie Mae payments and uncomfortable relationship dynamics. Witness a son try and upstage his father’s doomed legacy. Watch detectives dive into murder investigations that are not quite as simple as they looked at first glance. Follow friends of all shades, and more sizes than usual, find their way through the minefields on the path to love and success in Los Angeles, New York and (hopefully) Atlanta.  

Producers including Will Smith, Jay z, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith are using their experience and power to let the world see a mother turn her tragedy into a stepping stone for incremental but significant change that might save someone else’s child. 

Networks are also hopping into their nostalgia bag this season. By pairing some of our favorite faces with charming newcomers to recreate classic holiday formats the whole family can enjoy they’re creating warm content that doesn’t rely on the outrage economy. 

Want something light to enjoy?

Snack on a cooking competition show that connects childhood cartoon characters to exciting cuisine, curl up with some peppermint flavored cocoa and watch R&B stars pay tribute to legendary funny men for one night only, or introduce the little ones in your life to a tale of a bright young dog lover who refused to believe the sun wouldn’t return to her someday. 

The Winter TV shows we can’t wait to watch are below. Binge away!

01
The Sex Lives of College Girls – 11/18
Freshly minted stumble through their sexual awakenings on a college campus full of of constant contradictions.
Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max
Watch Trailer
02
Partners In Rhyme – 11/18
MC Lyte plays a veteran rapper who becomes an exec to steer the career of her Soundcloud rapper niece.
ALLBLK
Watch Trailer
03
The Great Soul Food Cook-Off – 11/20
This is the first ever cooking competition show dedicated to Soul Food.
Watch Trailer
04
Power Book II: GHOST – 11/21
The twists and turns continue as Tariq works to outsmart the streets.
Starz
Watch Trailer
05
The Black Pack: We Three Kings – 11/29
Eric Bellinger, Taye Diggs and Ne-Yo star in this Rat Pack inspired holiday variety special.
The Black Pack: We Three Kings
Stream Here
06
Annie Live! – 12/2
Taraji P. Henson and Celina Smith star as the charismatic youngster and callous orphanage mistress.
NBC
See Trailer
07
Harlem – 12/3
Four friends begin looking for love and success in Harlem after graduating from college.
Amazon Prime Studios
Watch Trailer
08
Abbott Elementary- 12/7
Quinta Brunson’s new mokumentary style sitcom has finally arrived.
Photo Credit: ABC News
09
The Expanse – 12/10
Dominque Tipper stars in the sixth and final season of this sci-fi series.
Amazon Studios
Watch Trailer
10
American Auto – 12/13
X Mayo and Tye White appear in this comedy about a car company lagging behind the times.
Stream Here
11
Grand Crew- 12/14
Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart star in this series about a group of L.A. friends who chase success by day and sip chardonnay by night.
NBC
Stream Here
12
Kenan – 12/15
Kenan Thompson stars as a widower working to raise his children.
NBC
Watch Trailer
13
Foodtastic – 12/15
Keke Palmer hosts this global food competition where each dish is connected to the Disney universe.
Disney Plus
Stream Here
14
Claws – 12/19
Desna and the crew head back to basics after the collapse of the casino.
TNT
15
Growing Up Hip Hop – 1/6
The second half of the season brings more studio sessions and catfights.
WE TV
Watch Trailer
16
Women Of The Movement – 1/6
Jay-Z, Jay Brown, Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith, Will Smith, Gina Prince-Bythewood and James Lassiter are among the producers of this limited series focused on one of the original mothers of the movement. Prince-Bythewood directed the inaugural episode.
ABC
Watch Trailer
17
Kings of Napa – 1/11
A family finds itself at odds when the head of their wine business suddenly steps down.
OWN
Watch Trailer
18
Naomi – 1/11
This superhero adaptation from Ava DuVernay follows a young comic book loving girl and her supernatural adventures.
CW
Watch Trailer
19
Grown-ish- 1/27
Zoe and the crew prepare to graduate into full fledged adulting.
Freeform
Stream Here
20
The After Party – 1/28
Tiffany Haddish heads up this new murder mystery series.
Apple +
Watch Trailer
21
All American: Homecoming – 2/21
The HBCU themed spin-off of the teen hit arrives in late winter.

TOPICS: 

Loading the player...