18 TV Shows We’re Binge-Watching This Fall

Characters are taking us behind alleys, inside gated communities, and into the trap on TV this Fall.
Travel to 1960s Alabama with a nostalgic Don Cheadle, relive the creation of your favorite ’90s joint with RZA, or lose yourself in the drama of modern-day L.A. friends with the touch of a button.
Discarded rap queens, legendary kingpins, and scorned matriarchs are popping up in this season’s television programming lineups. At their side are teenage activists, championship athletes, bold superheroes, and jilted vigilantes. Subcultures that were previously ignored and true stories that only bubbled outside of the mainstream are now front and center. And as for the classic dramas? They’re getting new settings.
Get a glimpse of the people and places grabbing our attention in these shows we’re planning on binging this fall below.
01
The Hype – 8/12
Streetwear gets the attention it deserves in this design competition series.
02
The Sweet Life – 8/19
This glossy reality show from Issa Rae serves situationships and monochrome birthday trips on silver platter.
03
Queen Sugar – 9/7
The Bordelon siblings are back to balancing their personal lives with their commitment to the family business.
04
Wu-Tang: An American Saga – 9/8
Shaolin’s finest return in the second season of this hip-hop drama.
05
The Neighborhood -9/20
Cedric The Entertainer
06
BOB ♥ ABISHOLA – 9/20
Bob and Abishola do what it takes to start their family off with their son at their side.
07
Our Kind of People – 9/21
Set in the historic Oak Bluffs, this new drama focuses on the secrets found in the playground for the Black elite.
Robert Ascroft/FOX
08
The Wonder Years – 9/22
This reimagined classic follows a young Black boy growing up in 1960s Alabama.
09
BMF – 9/26
This series from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson tells the story of the entrepreneurial brothers who reminded the rap game the world the world can be yours – for a price.
10
Supermarket Sweep – 9/26
Leslie Jones takes the reins of this popular game show.
11
The Equalizer – 10/10
Queen Latifah plays a former covert operative finding redemption by serving those in need.
12
Batwoman – 10/13
Javicia Leslie returns as the city slicking crime fighter.
13
Project Runway 10/14
Elaine Welteroth joins the judging panel of this fashionable favorite.
14
Queens – 10/19
Eve, Naturi Naughton, Brandy, and Nadine Velazquez star as a 90s quartet working together to reclaim their place in the spotlight.
15
Insecure – 10/24
Issa and Molly take another shot at mending fences in this final season.
16
All American – 10/25
Spencer and the gang face the end of their high school careers and begin looking to the future.
17
Colin In Black & White – 10/29
The football player and activist teamed up with DuVernay to share the experiences that motivated him to fight against injustice.
18
Swagger – 10/29
O’Shea Jackson Jr., Quvenzhané Wallis, Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, and Tristan Mack appear in this series inspired by Kevin Durant’s time in a youth basketball league.
TOPICS: black television bmf fall television The Wonder Years wu tang