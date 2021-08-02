Meet The Faces Of Issa Rae’s New Reality Show ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’

We might be bidding farewell to Molly’s broken lady parts and Chad’s ho logic on Insecure but Issa Rae isn’t done sending love letters to her native Los Angeles. The super producer is turning her golden thumb towards a new HBO reality show highlighting those hustling in her city.

Sweet Life will follow a group of Black twenty-somethings determined to make their mark in the city of angels. Together this crew of enterprising designers, executives, and philanthropists are using their skills to secure the bag and share it with those coming up behind them.

Meet some of the new faces you’ll be introduced to on Sweet Life: Los Angeles when it premieres on August 19 below.