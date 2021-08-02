Meet The Faces Of Issa Rae’s New Reality Show ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’

We might be bidding farewell to Molly’s broken lady parts and Chad’s ho logic on Insecure but Issa Rae isn’t done sending love letters to her native Los Angeles. The super producer is turning her golden thumb towards a new HBO reality show highlighting those hustling in her city.
Sweet Life will follow a group of Black twenty-somethings determined to make their mark in the city of angels. Together this crew of enterprising designers, executives, and philanthropists are using their skills to secure the bag and share it with those coming up behind them.
Meet some of the new faces you’ll be introduced to on Sweet Life: Los Angeles when it premieres on August 19 below.
Tylynn Burns
Burns, 26, is the founder of House Party Creative, an event agency dedicated to bringing Black and Brown people together in spaces where they can create, connect, and have fun. She created #RealBlackGiveback to continue the brand’s charitable arm throughout the COVID-19 lockdown.
Jerrold Smith II
Smith, 25, is an actor, model, podcaster and marketing executive using his experience as a former Division-1 athlete to merge sports and entertainment in new ways.
Amanda Scott
Scott, 25, is a natural born storyteller using her skills as a PR professional for financial services to encourage her peers to “buy back the block.” Trying to lead by example, the Inglewood native is working towards a goal of acquiring “100 doors” in Black Communities.
Jordan Bentley
Bentley, 24, is teaching Black youth how to monetize their contributions to the culture after building one of the fastest growing streetwear labels on the market, Hypland®.
Cheryl Des Vignes
After creating designs for some of the most recognizable names in American fashion Des Vignes, 26, is branching out on her own. The Watts creative founded an eponymous clothing line dedicated to body positivity and sustainability.
P’Jae Compton
Compton, 27, is using his South Central hustle to build up the record label he co-founded, Lost Sound.
Briana Jones
Jones, 26, is an LA transplant from Kalamazoo, Michigan. A healthcare professional by day and budding skincare entrepreneur by night, she is trying to turn her side hustle into something sustainable with the help of her new West Coast crew.