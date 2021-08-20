STARZ Unveils Trailer For The Highly Anticipated Crime Family Drama ‘BMF’

STARZ has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated family drama, BMF. The new STARZ original series will premiere on Sunday, September 26 across all STARZ digital platforms, and on the television network itself at 9 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

Inspired by the true story of two brothers who emerged from the streets of Detroit during the late 1980s, BMF tells the journey which ultimately led to the creation of one of the most infamous crime families in American history. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charisma and flamboyant leadership, along with Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s concise business mind and the combination of their vision beyond the narcotics trade and into the world of music would render the brothers iconic on a global scale. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be pivotal to their partnership and the cause of their eventual alienation from each other. This is a story about love, family and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream, by any means.

BMF stars the previously announced cast of Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory; Da’Vinchi (The Way Back, grown-ish), Russell Hornsby (Fences, The Hate U Give), Michole Briana White (Dead to Me, She Hate Me), Ajiona Alexus (Empire, 13 Reasons Why), Eric Kofi Abrefa (Blue Story, Fury), Myles Truitt (Black Lightening, The New Edition Story), Steve Harris (The Practice, Diary of a Mad Black Woman), with Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight and Wood Harris (Empire, Creed). La La Anthony (Think Like a Man) and Serayah (Empire, Favorite Son) are both set as recurring guest stars.

Produced through G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ, the original series is head by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, alongside showrunner, executive producer and writer Randy Huggins (Star, Rebel, Power). Tasha Smith, who is also an executive producer (Empire, Power, Why Did I Get Married?) is set to direct several of the show’s episodes, along with serving as an executive producer.

The Detroit-based program will also and air internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across its complete footprint in Europe, Latin America and Japan. Check out the trailer below.