9 Young Adult Novels We’re Excited About

For years, Black coming of age stories have been tough to come by, but the success of works like The Hate U Give and Children Of Blood and Bone have led to a number of titles that explore adolescence from Black perspectives.

Publishers are finally infusing the market with youthful stories that center our children at different points in their development and explore various perspectives and family dynamics. The Black Kids explored the struggles of being one of the few Black students in an affluent high school while Dear Justyce highlights how the justice system is failing Black children.

Authors are offering romances, mysteries, thrillers, and fantasies that speak to the way typical teen scenarios are experienced in the Black community. Here are nine young adult novels that tackle everything from dealing with middle school bullies to surviving your first year of cosmetology school.