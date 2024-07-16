New Doc Featuring Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tabitha Brown Demystifies The Black Menstruation Experience

Courtesy of “Me Period”

The Black Women’s Health Imperative announced Me Period, a new documentary directed by Lisa Cunningham that elucidates intergenerational discussions about the menstrual journey for Black women. The documentary, which premiered on July 9, was inspired by the 1987 documentary, Becoming a Woman, by BWHI founder Byllye Avery. Viewers can expect the film to explore a range of topics that are often not discussed publicly when it comes to our community, such as puberty, menstruation, and health discovery.

Me Period features Emmy-award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and influencer and entrepreneur Tabitha Brown, and the conversations they explore during the documentary aim to challenge societal norms and remove the stigmas around discussing women’s bodies. To embody the message, the actors had the conversations with their daughters, Ivy “Coco” Maurice and Choice Brown.

The documentary’s executive producer and BWHI President, Linda Goler Blount, sees this film as a crowning moment of her work advocating for health equity and promoting the understanding of the peculiar health experiences of Black women.

“We know menstruation is a pivotal and transformative process, but within Black and Brown families, societal stigma, barriers to care, and harmful messages about our bodies can hinder our ability to navigate this journey confidently and effectively,” Blount said in a press release. “This is precisely why ‘Me Period’ is crucial—it begins to unpack this long overdue conversation while also leaving the viewers empowered.”

Other topics people can expect to see in the documentary include the inaccessibility of menstrual products, generational trauma, and assault.

Me Period is already receiving accolades. It won the 2024 ESSENCE Film Festival Audience Award. It has also has been accepted to the Black Girls Rock! Film Fest, and Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival. Visit the official website to watch the trailer and to also access the menstrual health toolkit.

Article continues after video.