The Most Shocking Emmy Snubs Of 2023

While the 75th Emmy nominations are certainly an exciting time for shows like Abbot Elementary and actors like Dominique Fishback and Niecy Nash, several contenders that many fans and critics believe should have been considered were left in the cold this year.

These solid seasons of drama and comedy, some even being the last-ever for critically-acclaimed programming, somehow failed to hit the Emmys’ radar this year.

Take a look at the shows that were tragically overlooked for Emmy nominations this year.

Snowfall (FX) Despite consistently being heralded as one of the best shows on television since its 2017 debut, the poignant crime drama never received any Emmy recognition over the course of its 5-season run – despite its final season seeing groundbreaking performances from Damson Idris and Michael Hyatt in particular.

Atlanta (FX) Typically an Emmy darling, the final season of the afro-surrealist comedy from Donald Glover was overlooked, save one nomination in cinematography for its penultimate episode, “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.”

Truth Be Told (Apple TV+) After three seasons full of masterful performances from Octavia Spencer, supporting performances from Mekhi Phifer, and a seasonally rotating cast of guest stars, this introspective True-Crime-inspired whodunit anthology series failed to make an impression on the Emmys voters for the entirety of its run.

Bel-Air (Peacock) The dramatic reimagining of the 90’s hit sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air shocked fans with both its 2022 debut and its follow-up second season this year, tackling topics from addicion and love triangles to family acceptance and reconciling the past with expert acting dexterity from it’s cast. Unfortunately, The Television Academy let this one slip by without consideration. BEL-AIR — “Don’t Look Back” Episode 210 — Pictured: (l-r) Jabari Banks as Will, Akira Akbar as Ashley, Olly Sholotan as Carlton — (Photo by: PEACOCK)

Rap Sh!t (Max) This Issa Rae-produced female rap dramedy made an impression on fans and critics, but not on the Emmy voting committee despite a successful first season.