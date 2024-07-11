Rihanna Surprise Drops New PUMA Creeper Phatty Sneaker

PUMA

Rihanna is reminding us she’s not one to be played with when it comes to sneaker releases. In a school picture day-themed campaign shot by Phillipa Price, the creative director and singer showcases her star power. Aside from playing a school trope, “the good gal,” Rihanna presents the FENTY X PUMA Creeper Phatty In Session.

The Creeper Phatty is the newest iteration of the Creeper sneaker silhouette. According to a press release, the shoe is larger and bolder as it features an oversized design and a stacked gum sole. The drop arrives in triple-black in addition to a classic red and white corduroy colorway. Arriving ahead of the looming fall season, this release is the ideal shoe offering to inspire stylish school or perhaps workwear outfits.

We’re already daydreaming about ways to pair this footwear with essential office outfits. For instance, the black-hued shoe would be a succinct pairing with an oversized blazer, a tennis skirt, and a white tank (pair your favorite gold chains with these pieces). Alternatively, get sporty chic and wear the red and white option with a custom soccer jersey and a trending bubble hem skirt in white.

Rihanna on the campaign: “Your whole school will be wearing the Creeper Phatty’s and this campaign plays with that vision. We chose these colors and material very purposefully for back-to-school. The black-on-black corduroy remind me of my very own childhood, a uniform approved shoe with the twist I always wish I had.”

Stars in the campaign include icon Anjelica Huston, the fictional school’s principal, and Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry, “the emo girl,” a few others are included to round out the school theme hitting our screens quite hard: the “theater kid,” “popular girl,” “nerd,” and “class pet.”

The FENTY X PUMA Creeper Phatty In Session is currently available at PUMA.com, PUMA stores, and global retailers including Foot Locker, JD Sports, and Zalando. The sneakers are priced at $120. Sizing is available in kid’s and adult’s sizes for this drop.