Black Maternal Health Week: Helpful Resources For Expectant Mothers

Getty

It’s Black Maternal Health Week. Here’s everything you should know to protect yourself and those you love.

Motherhood is a gift, and organizations in the United States aim to help preserve and expand the parenting conditions for expectant and hopeful mothers. Non-profits dedicated to improving Black maternal health are just as important as Mamatoto Village, which is doing the crucial on-the-ground work of supporting Black women throughout their perinatal and postpartum journeys.

“At Mamatoto Village, we are deeply committed to transforming Black maternal health by improving birth outcomes through a holistic, community-centric model of care. Our programming is focused not just on the instance of pregnancy but on the whole person — addressing the social determinants of health that significantly influence pregnancy, birth, and parenting experiences. What truly sets us apart is that our team reflects the community we serve. This lived experience allows us to deliver services in a culturally humble and affirming way, centering the voices, needs, and lived realities of the individuals and families we support,” says Aza Nedhari, co-founder of Mamatoto Village.



She continues, “We recognize that sustainable improvements in birth outcomes require collaboration, and we work hand-in-hand with clinical providers and social support teams to offer comprehensive, wraparound care. In tandem with service delivery, Mamatoto Village also advocates for bold, equity-driven policies that dismantle barriers and drive systemic change. By combining culturally congruent care, community leadership, and policy advocacy, we are building a future where Black families thrive before, during, and long after birth.”

Black Mamas Matter Alliance (National)

The Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA) is a national network of Black-led organizations advancing Black maternal health, rights, and justice. Through policy advocacy, research, and cultural change, BMMA amplifies the voices of Black mothers and works to achieve maternal health equity across the U.S. BMMA founded Black Maternal Health Week (BMHW) in alignment with National Minority Health Month and International Day for Maternal Health and Rights. These efforts reflect their year-round commitment to organizing, advocating, and delivering justice for Black women and communities.

SisterSong (National)

SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective is a powerful voice in the reproductive justice movement. With a focus on the South, SisterSong fights for the human rights of Indigenous women and women of color through policy, education, and grassroots organizing – centering Black maternal well-being in every campaign.

Ancient Song Doula Services (New York City)

Based in Brooklyn, Ancient Song Doula Services offers full-spectrum, culturally relevant doula care and midwifery services to marginalized communities. Their work emphasizes birth justice, reproductive education, and accessible support for underserved Black and brown birthing people across New York City and beyond.

Birthmark Doula Collective (New Orleans)

Birthmark Doula Collective provides wraparound birth and postpartum support to families in New Orleans, centering on Black and LGBTQ+ communities. With programs ranging from childbirth education to lactation consulting and doula care, Birthmark ensures families are supported at every stage of their journey.

Commonsense Childbirth (Florida)

Founded by renowned midwife Jennie Joseph, Commonsense Childbirth delivers equitable and respectful maternity care through The JJ Way®, a proven model focused on eliminating disparities. Operating out of Florida, the organization trains providers and expands access to midwifery services for low-income and high-risk communities.

Mamatoto Village (Washington D.C.)

Mamatoto Village, meaning “the connection between mama and baby” in Swahili, is a D.C.-based nonprofit committed to improving Black maternal health outcomes and supporting Black women throughout their perinatal and postpartum journeys. With over a decade of impact and a 0% maternal mortality rate, Mamatoto offers a variety of services, including perinatal home visiting, community doula care, childbirth education, lactation support, perinatal mental health services and workforce development for future and current maternal health professionals. Mamatoto Village also advocates for systemic change by amplifying the voices of Black women through advocacy and community engagement, all driven by a mission to reduce health disparities and foster a more Justice-centered maternal health care landscape. In November 2024, they launch D.C’s first Reproductive Health Pantry, offering free, 24/7 access to menstrual and safe sex products.

BirthFUND: (National)BirthFUND is a network of families committed to expanding access to safe and affirming birth care. They are tackling the maternal mortality crisis one family at a time, matching individual funders with families in need of quality birth support through midwifery options. Since its inception, the BirthFund has supported 53 families in less than one year.