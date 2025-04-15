Victoria Monét’s Coachella Hair Was A Golden Hour Dream Come To Life

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Victoria Monét gave us all the goddess energy we could handle during her Coachella 2025 performance—and yes, the vocals were fire, the choreography was tight, but let’s take a moment to talk about that hair. Flowing, soft, and glowing like it had been kissed by the desert sun, Monét’s look was pure festival fantasy. The mastermind behind the magic? Celebrity hairstylist Davontae Washington, who tapped into something spiritual, glamorous, and unapologetically feminine.

“We were inspired by the goddess energy of the desert and the glamour of a festival,” Washington tells ESSENCE. “We wanted something soft, luxurious, and radiant that would flow with the desert breeze and still make a bold statement.” And that it did. The hair danced with every movement—never overpowering, always enhancing. “The look celebrates Victoria’s natural beauty and star power while embracing those dreamy, golden-hour vibes,” he adds.

To bring this vision to life, Washington started with a moisturizing leave-in to keep Monét’s strands silky, followed by a sleek blowout using the Dreame AirStyle Pro. Then came the waves—created with a one-inch curling wand and set to perfection for a soft, lived-in texture. “The trick is to let the curls set and cool before brushing them out,” he advises. “That’s how you get that effortless, tousled look.” And to seal the deal? Color Wow Dream Coat for humidity-proof shine and a lightweight shine mist to catch the light with every turn.

For anyone looking to recreate the look at home, Washington suggests starting with a silk press or blowout for smoothness. “Use a small-barrel curling iron, wrap hair away from the face, and don’t touch it until it’s cool. That’s key,” he says. Then, finish with a light oil or glossing spray to channel your own main character moment.

But beyond the glam, there’s real artistry in building a performance look that can handle it all. “I absolutely adore the thrill of crafting something that not only looks breathtaking under the spotlight but also withstands the heat, movement, and energy of a full performance,” Washington says. “It’s all about striking that perfect balance between beauty and durability.”

And when it comes to Monét herself? “Her spirit is just as beautiful as she looks,” he says with a smile. “She’s grounded, creative, and trusting of the process. She knows who she is, and that confidence makes my job so fun.”

Monét didn’t just perform—she transcended. And thanks to Washington’s touch, her hair was right there with her, blowing in the wind like a love letter to Black beauty, artistry, and desert divinity.