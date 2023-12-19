Inside Rihanna And FENTY's Creeper Phatty Launch Party

BFA

Rihanna threw a launch party last night at NeueHouse in Los Angeles for the official launch of her new Creeper Phatty sneaker. The collaborative FENTY x PUMA silhouette is deserving of a moment.

The silhouette has returned with thicker gum soles giving it that platform fit. The shoe first made its debut in 2015 and earned the “Shoe of the Year” award from Footwear News the following year. The original Creeper had such a significant moment when it first came onto the scene, swiftly garnering a cult following. This newer, bolder iteration of the shoe is bringing that same momentum back.

The platform sneaker is officially available in kid’s sizing as well as adults in three colorways: pink and purple, black and white, and blue and yellow. The space for the event was covered with “Creeper Phatty” installations, neon detailing, and custom interactive games. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were, of course, dressed to the nines. Rih wore a purple fur jacket, a graphic T-shirt underneath, baggy blue jeans, and a matching pair of purple Creeper Phatty sneakers. A$AP was spotted in a sky blue button-up, matching denim, and a pair of tan, chunky suede loafers.

Notable guests like Alton Mason, Elaine Welteroth, Evan Ross, singer-songwriter Jozzy, and more were all seen at the launch event. The guests enjoyed the light bites and beverages as well as photo moments. DJs Noodles, Jababoo, and Inferno kept the night going and going with music fitting for a Fenty event.

You can shop the FENTY x PUMA “Creeper Phatty” now on puma.com. Prices retail at $75 for kids and $140 for adults.