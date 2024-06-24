Paris Fashion Week Men’s Trends Spotted On The Runway

Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week Men’s presentations injected a breath of fresh air into this year’s fashion conversations. Trend-wise shows from designers including Martine Rose and Doublet provided moments for micro trends to shine. A$AP Rocky’s AWGE debut included quite a few pivotal style moments too. The runways were indicative of what is currently being worn on the streets of Paris and perhaps New York City. For instance, at Martine Rose, there was a tracksuit that I feel is reflective of how sportswear is trending hard right now.

Elsewhere, accessories like Japanese anime-inspired and cartoon-esque keychains are springing up everywhere. At Doublet, one eccentric circle bag was embellished with some chains that didn’t feel overdone. Instead, these additions were amusing and delightful to see on the kitschy leather carry-all.

Below take a look at the trends we spotted over at Paris Fashion Week Men’s. We’ve included a few tips on how to wear them right now.

Track Suits Are Here To Stay

At her presentation in Milan, Martine Rose served up a compelling case for the tracksuit. The two-piece outfit she created was collared and it arrived in a stunning navy hue with hits of red and teal throughout. A logo belt worn directly in the middle made all of the elements of this outfit interesting. Perhaps the placement of the belt will inspire you to do the same in the coming months. I’ve been seeing stylish folks wearing belts haphazardly with outfits in equally experimental ways, so it’s already trending here in New York City and Brooklyn.

If you’d like to take this trend for a spin, snag a tracksuit from your favorite sportswear brand and add a pair of kitten heels and a belt with a unique element. Or you can just wear comfortable sneakers like Adidas Sambas, those are my go-to as of late.

Justin Shin/Getty Images

Suit Up

Over at A$AP Rocksy’s AWGE debut, I spotted a skirt suit. This two-piece outfit further proves that suits can be thrilling, you don’t have to rely on pants and an oversized blazer. Instead this summer, you can opt for a rational mini skirt and a cropped blazer. Together these pieces are an easy ensemble perfect for dinner dates with a beau or an outing where you want to feel dressy–you can pair this with New Balance 990v4 sneakers or whatever shoe is ideal for you.

Peter White/Getty Images

Embrace Sleek Coats

On the runway at Dries Van Noten’s final presentation as creative director for his eponymous brand one notion was clear: slick jackets are a necessity. I am on board with this ideal–it proves the power of one garment to eloquently elevate one’s outfit. The number in question was a thin layered jacket in a stunning camel tone. It proves how chic an overcoat can be for many occasions including dinner parties or rainy brunch dates.

I envision this worn with a see-through dress like this one from Donni underneath with a camisole, your favorite light wash jeans, and brown patent leather kitten heels like these from Tony Bianco. Get matchy-matchy and add a bag like this trending one by Jacquemus.

Francois Durand/Getty Images

Experiment With Knits

One look, in particular, had me floored from Doublet’s show: a long-sleeved graphic shirt in cream worn with a midi knit skirt in a tan tone and white combat-inspired shoes. This outfit made me reflect on how this summer I’ve been seeing multiple people wear different types of knits: sleeveless sweaters, cardigans, you name it. I think this fashion moment keys in on how you can throw on a colorful knit skirt or sleeveless vest to stay warm on chilly evenings when you’re out and about with friends.

Estrop/Getty Images

Embellish Bags With Keychains

As a former anime lover, I for one am into seeing charms and clip-on accessories making their way back into the fashion fold. At Doublet, I enjoyed seeing the previously charm-laden circle handbag. Adding keychains to bags might be off-putting because of the noise that will accompany them, but it’s a means of self-expression that I support wholly. Start your new collection by picking up this cherry Coach charm and placing it on your favorite carry-all.