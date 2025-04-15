Ahead of its premiere on April 16, the iconic Bokeem Woodbine opened up about his role in the new Apple TV+ series Government Cheese. Set in 1969 San Fernando Valley, the surrealist family dramedy follows the Chambers—a household navigating chaos, change, and unshakable dreams. Woodbine plays Bootsy, a character he describes as deeply unique and pivotal to the show’s offbeat rhythm.

Known for standout performances in Fargo, Life, and Jason’s Lyric, the actor reflected on what drew him to Government Cheese and how it both aligned with and challenged his past work. He also spoke about working closely with creator Paul Hunter, who based much of the show on his own childhood memories. With a standout ensemble that includes David Oyelowo and Simone Missick, Woodbine shared why this series feels like something fresh—and why this show is so important culturally.