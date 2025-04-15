Find Your Signature Spring Scent With These Captivating Fragrances

WALTER ZERLA / Getty Images

For most of my life, I have never really considered which fragrance is best for me. In fact, my perfume collection started to take off until One Direction released their iconic Our Momemt Parfum. I bathed myself in this product throughout my teen years and it was peak luxury to me (and yes, I still have a bottle of it).

In my early 20s, I decided to elevate my collection for more sweet, sophisticated scents. With my trial and error and TikTok recommendations, I discovered a fragrance that perfectly encapsulates my affinity for sweet, vanilla-infused scents that exude femininity and charm. After exploring various options and experimenting with different perfumes, Ariana Grande’s Cloud ultimately became my signature scent.

Your signature scent is more than just a fragrance you wear on a daily basis—it’s a reflection of your personality and style. Just like your fashion choices or the way you style your hair, your scent leaves a lasting impression and contributes to how others perceive you. Finding a fragrance that resonates with you and becomes your go-to scent can be a game-changer in how you present yourself to the world.

Start by identifying the types of scents you are naturally drawn to. Do you love the freshness of citrus notes, the warmth of vanilla and amber, or the sophistication of floral bouquets? Understanding your scent preferences can narrow down the search for your signature fragrance.

Below, we gathered the best scents to start you on your journey this spring. Whether you prefer something floral and feminine, spicy and exotic, or sweet like candy, there’s a perfect fragrance waiting to become your signature scent.

Florals

01 01 MAIR Women’s Peony Silk Eau De Parfum Spray A wonderful mixture of florals, including pink peony, jasmine, and rose, with velvety woods that sweep you into the memory of your first romance. Available at www.macys.com 110 Shop Now 02 02 Marc-Antoine Barrois Tilia Eau de Parfum An elegant, mature floral scent that immerses you in the captivating allure of Georgywood, Vetiver, and Ambroxan. Available at www.bergdorfgoodman.com 160 Shop Now 03 03 Glossier You Fleur A textured mineral salt top note with a heart of ylang ylang and apricot skin, and a musky base, You Fleur is meant to enhance your natural skin scent. Available at www.glossier.com 32 Shop Now

Sandalwood & Musk

Fruity Fresh

Vanilla and Sweet Gourmands

01 01 Maya Njie Vanilj Inspired by the classic Swedish blend of Vanilla and Cardamom, Nordic Cedar offers a sweeter twist. The addition of Vanilla lends a softer, more indulgent aroma reminiscent of a delightful bourbon. Available at www.mayanjie.com 148 Shop Now 02 02 Kay Ali Yum Pistachio Gelato This delightful fragrance combines nutty pistachio, hazelnut, and rum to offer cozy warmth. It also treats you to the sweetness of fluffy whipped cream, marshmallows, and cotton candy, creating a sugary delight. Available at www.sephora.com 29 Shop Now 03 03 Oui The People Souk Honey Eau De Parfum A delicate, long-wear fragrance bottling up the sun with orange blossom and neroli nectar before cardamom and dates bring in floral and amber, sandalwood melt into an overall honey aroma. Available at ouithepeople.com 78 Shop Now

