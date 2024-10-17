L’Enchanteur Wins The 2024 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

Getty Images

The 2024 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winners are Dynasty and Soull Ogun. The sisters are the founders of the innovative lifestyle brand L’Enchanteur. The duo largely known for their jewelry creations recently spoke at ESSENCE’s 2024 Fashion House alongside Theophilio’s Edvin Thompson. This compelling news is well-deserved, given the twins’ expertise and ability to create mystic and thrilling heirlooms that last for generations.

According to Vogue, pieces from L’Enchanteur will be a part of the Metropolitan Museum’s forthcoming exhibition entitled “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Dynasty and Soull Ogun will reportedly receive $300,000 and “mentorship from a top industry professional who will help them take their line to the next level.” This was their first time applying to the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund–the duo who are based in Brooklyn founded their line in 2017.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.

Runner-ups included Spencer Phipps who walked away with a grant worth $100,000, Phipps is the designer behind Phipps (his brand was founded in 2018). An additional runner-up prize went to Jackson Wiederhoeft who founded his eponymous design house in 2019. This notable win is a step in the right direction for Wiederhoft whose designs have been receiving well-deserved attention as of late. He will also receive $100,000.

Finalists for this year’s class include Sebastien Ami created by the husband-wife duo Sebastien and Marianne Amisial, Connor McKnight, Parsley Oldham, 5000 by Taylor Thompson, Jane Wade, and Kate Barton.

Steven Kolb and Anna Wintour led the judging panel which chose each of the designers and finalists. Other notable names who were a part of the judging panel include the vice president and fashion director at Nordstrom, Rickie de Sole, the vice president of fashion at Meta, Eva Chen, Saks senior vice president and fashion director, Roopal Patel, and Brother Vellies founder Aurora James who is also the founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge. Additional panelists were curve model Paloma Elsesser and Vogue’s Mark Holgate and Nicole Phelps.