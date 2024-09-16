Sebastien Ami

Many labels dream of debuting a runway presentation during New York Fashion Week and Sebastien Ami coming into the scene accomplished just that. The latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2025 collection was hosted at SAA in Williamsburg. The utilitarian building with its concrete floors set the mood as guests took their seats. Moody music played in the background as models in impeccably tailored clothing began walking down the runway.

In the beginning, it was apparent that ease and movement were within the inspirations of the collection. Wine reds, leather, and duffle bags gave a sense of luxury throughout the collection. Influenced by the manga-turned-live action show Drops of God and Fede Galizia’s 1607 art piece, the wine reds in the show emerge in buttery leather pants, knit sweaters, ribbed tank tops, and terry cloth shorts. Other hues like mint green came in the form of an oversized blazer worn as a dress, a matching collared knit set, a button-down, and a puffy sleek hoodie.

Sebastien Ami debuted a three-piece corduroy suit with golden buttons down the double-breasted closure too. Meanwhile, an elevated school-girl beige trench coat and pleated skirt were styled together. Bomber jackets in a cropped brown hue and a leather black colorway were included in the collection’s debut as well as a loose denim jacket and pants with a D-shaped closure puffer vest in plain brown and a textured print.

A gray wool set made it down the runway with black flowy lapels and slightly barrel-shaped pants. As for accessories, large duffle bags in thick wool and brown leather and a black and black leather colorway were seen in hand on select models.

In movement, these pieces came alive and showcased that simple doesn’t have to mean basic. Garments such as those that the Sebastien Ami duo designed are clear indicators of craftsmanship being of the utmost importance rather than hype. Even with abstract inspirations like a mango TV show or art piece, the duo executed this 30-piece runway debut with a cohesiveness in storytelling that is hard to come by.

01 01 Sebastien Ami Spring/Summer 2025 Sebastien Ami

02 02 Sebastien Ami Spring/Summer 2025 Sebastien Ami

03 03 Sebastien Ami Spring/Summer 2025 Sebastien Ami

04 04 Sebastien Ami Spring/Summer 2025 Sebastien Ami

05 05 Sebastien Ami Spring/Summer 2025 Sebastien Ami

06 06 Sebastien Ami Spring/Summer 2025 Sebastien Ami

07 07 Sebastien Ami Spring/Summer 2025 Sebastien Ami

08 08 Sebastien Ami Spring/Summer 2025 Sebastien Ami

09 09 Sebastien Ami Spring/Summer 2025 Sebastien Ami

10 10 Sebastien Ami Spring/Summer 2025 Sebastien Ami

11 11 Sebastien Ami Spring/Summer 2025 Sebastien Ami