Luar Added A Touch Of Sensual Elegance To The Spring/Summer 2025 Season

This season at New York Fashion Week, Luar’s designer and founder Raul Lopez curated his designs to channel the energy of punk. The title of the Spring/Summer 2025 collection entitled “En Boca Quedó,” translates to “In your mouth, my name stays” in English. From this sentiment, it was clear that the collection was to shake the space with gazes and gasps.“It’s how you present yourself. It’s how you think about it,” Lopez said to WWD about his latest runway presentation. “Walking into a room and feeling hot. That’s punk.”

The looks presented embodied punk with hooded details, caps with spikes, and structured tailoring on classic pieces like blazers and pants. Fully sheer outfits, bearing it all, and suits made from a reflective liquid-like material caught our eye.

Oversized pieces like a corduroy set that feigned as a Canadian tuxedo, a leopard print blazer worn as a dress paired with matching shoes, and two denim sets with a new Luar logo motif all throughout in a maze-like print. Speaking of shoes, the brand seems to be expanding more in that area of accessory offerings with sleek thigh-high boots in shiny crocodile finishes with a cursive “L” branding at the front.

Additional hooded nun-like details were included on thick knit floor-length dresses in buttery yellow, cream, and black and on a long structured velour-finish coat. On the sheer pieces were added crystal 3D embroideries in the shape of florals on a set.

Meanwhile, the bags just kept getting better. The label expands the Ana bag into a large gray colorway and a small one. Large leather clutches were featured on the open space runway with a growing crowd near in a brown and black finish. Another Ana bag hit the runway in a suede brown colorway paired with a textured long-sleeve satin top with matching pants tucked into suede brown Luar boots. Another new shape was introduced as a simple slightly square handbag in a tan and tiger printed colorway. Our favorite was the black feather-detailed Ana bag.

Textured gowns, expanded hip details, and strategic cutouts were also included in Lopez’s fashion wonderland. While they were mostly in black and gray, the added pleats and thigh cutouts of two gowns, in particular, were playful.

A perfectly tailored slim-fit pant was featured with tiered side details that gave the model an even more cinched waist look. It was styled with a slightly sheer one-shoulder top with another “L” in cursive at the side closure that we will be saving all of our coins for once released. Cutouts on blazers and tops are slight and used sparingly while one brown piece features a spiral zipper detail that is fully functional on the front and back.

With over 50 looks this season, even in maximalism, Lopez was intentional with meticulous detail. From the outside seating to drawing a fashion-loving crowd from the outside, the Luar branded flags flying above guests to the music, people will be keeping his name in their mouths.

