Luar Teams Up With Amex On NYFW Ana Bag Collaboration

Luar and American Express have collaborated on a cheeky and essential piece for everyone’s transitional wardrobe, a metallic handbag. Metallics are having a moment right now so this release is quite fitting. Arriving in three different tones which the Amex Gold card is available in: gold, rose gold, and white gold, Luar’s beloved Ana bag is shoppable starting today in limited quantities.

“I wanted to create a piece that not only complements the elegance of American Express’ Gold Cards, but also taps into my love for the worlds of food and design,” shared Raul Lopez, founder and creative director of LUAR in a statement. “This collaboration is a celebration of taste, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience this bold new addition to the ‘Ana’ collection.”

The collaborative handbag features kitschy charms that speak to some New Yorkers’ lifestyles and annual consumer credits. An airplane represents travel benefits while a martini glass and a burger allude to Resy benefits–a coffee cup points to Dunkin’ Donuts rewards. A Luar “L” charm is also a first for the brand.

If you’re lucky enough to already have an Ana bag you’re well aware that the piece is made of calfskin leather and it’s sturdy and sits up on its own, a redeeming quality for a carry-all. Not only is the Ana bag one of my go-to’s it’s an efficient piece that fuses well with many pieces in one’s workwear and out-of-office wardrobes too. Released in 2021, the item has gone on to reach cult status, especially in New York City.

The limited-edition Amex Gold X Ana bag collaboration is available for pre-order on Luar’s website for $265. It will debut on the runway at the brand’s runway show on Tuesday, September 10 during New York Fashion Week.