The rising brand Sebastien Ami is showing at New York Fashion Week with a runway presentation for the first time since participating in New York Men’s Day last year. Designer Sebastien Amisial and his creative director and partner Marianne are sure to take this season by storm with classic menswear designs that value functionality as much as it does quality.

The sleek and minimal pieces they’ve come out with from structured suits to more casual pieces like their pleated track shorts or the simple bomber jacket give us a taste of what to expect for their first runway show. So far, what you can expect is a nod to the team’s trip to Japan last November that serves as a catalyst for this upcoming collection. Textiles will play a large role in the show as they’ve meticulously selected fabrics to create their works with.

Along with all this preparation for their runway show, the duo has prioritized self-care in various ways through meditation, fitness, helpful routines, and even motorcycle riding has led them to a safe mental place to keep up with the chaos of all that entails of New York Fashion Week.

Keep scrolling to learn about the duo’s self-care routines and their upcoming menswear runway presentation.

ESSENCE: How does it feel to be returning to NYFW after taking a break for a season?

Our journey has been relentless, a continuous evolution of navigating changes, overcoming challenges, and achieving breakthroughs over the past year. We deliberately used this time to fundamentally restructure our brand, aligning it more closely with our vision and capabilities.

Following our presentation at NYMD last year, we made a conscious decision to return stronger, fully leveraging our potential. This year marks not just a comeback, but a powerful statement of growth and resilience. We’ve strategically expanded our team, bringing together an exceptional group of talents. We’ve secured an incredible venue that perfectly embodies our brand’s aesthetic and ambition.

Most significantly, we’ve cultivated a network of support from truly remarkable individuals within the industry. This outpouring of belief in our vision is both humbling and invigorating. It serves as a testament to the intentional steps we’ve taken to elevate our brand and our show.

Our return to New York Fashion Week this year is the culmination of deliberate planning, tireless effort, and unwavering commitment to our craft. We’re not just participating; we’re poised to make a lasting impact, showcasing the full spectrum of our creativity and determination. This moment represents not just a fashion show, but the realization of a meticulously crafted vision–a true blessing that we’ve worked diligently to bring to fruition.

How were you able to stay intentional with your new collection this season?

The genesis of this collection can be traced back to a pivotal moment in November last year during our immersive visit to Japan. While we found inspiration in nearly every aspect of our journey, it was our collaborative work with esteemed textile houses that truly laid the foundation for what was to come. The carefully selected fabrics we sourced became the cornerstone upon which we built our entire collection.

Deliberately, we chose to anchor our theme around the complex and nuanced world of wine. This decision was far from arbitrary; we recognized a profound parallel between the meticulous process of winemaking and our own approach to design. Just as a fine wine demands patience, expertise, and an unwavering commitment to quality, so too does the crafting of exceptional clothing.

We’ve embraced the philosophy that true excellence cannot be rushed. Like a vintner [a wine merchant] carefully nurturing their vines, we’ve devoted ourselves to a process of careful curation and refinement. Our collection embodies the belief that the most exquisite results emerge from a journey of dedicated craftsmanship and thoughtful evolution.

This collection stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication to our craft. It’s a deliberate statement that regardless of external circumstances–be it metaphorical rain, shine, or poor soil–we will persist and flourish. We’ve intentionally chosen a path of integrity, refusing to compromise our vision or standards in the face of challenges.

In essence, this collection is not merely a showcase of garments; it’s a manifesto of our brand’s ethos. It represents our commitment to growth, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Through every stitch and fabric choice, we’re communicating our intention to elevate and evolve, always staying true to the artisanship, no matter what obstacles we may encounter.

What can we expect from this collection?

This collection represents the definitive realization of Sebastien Ami’s core principles and sets the trajectory for our future endeavors. The past four years have been a deliberate and arduous journey, meticulously crafting our path to this pivotal moment. We’ve consciously strived to attain the level of quality and luxury that we now proudly present, fighting relentlessly to acquire the tools and resources necessary to fully manifest our vision.

Our evolution has been purposeful and profound. We’ve intentionally shaped our brand to resonate with the true artisan–regardless of their chosen medium. This collection is a carefully curated embodiment of authenticity, designed to empower individuals to embrace and express their genuine selves.

What we’re unveiling today is the culmination of years of dedicated craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to excellence. It’s a deliberate departure from our previous work, marking a significant leap forward in our creative journey. We’ve pushed boundaries, challenged conventions, and poured our passion into every detail.

The result is, unequivocally, our finest work to date. It’s a collection that not only meets our exacting standards but exceeds them in ways we hadn’t imagined possible. As our own harshest critics, we find ourselves genuinely impressed and excited by what we’ve created. achieved.

In presenting this collection, we’re not just showcasing clothes; we’re making a bold statement about our brand’s identity, our commitment to quality, and our vision for the future of fashion. This is Sebastien Ami at its most authentic and ambitious, and we couldn’t be more proud to share it with the world.

Who or what were some of the inspirations that you were drawn to for your new collection?

Our collection, “Life,” is a deliberate homage to the art of patience and the beauty of evolution, drawing profound inspiration from diverse sources we’ve consciously curated.

The world of wine, particularly as portrayed in the Manga now live action show “Drops of God,” has been a huge source of inspiration for us. While we may not claim sommelier-level expertise, we’ve intentionally embraced the philosophy that true excellence, like the finest wines, emerges through careful aging and patient cultivation. This principle has become a cornerstone of our creative process.

We’ve purposefully incorporated subtle color notes inspired by Fede Galizia’s “1607” artwork, a decision that bridges centuries of artistic expression with our contemporary vision. This thoughtful integration of historical art into modern fashion underscores our commitment to timeless elegance.

The Brooklyn Library’s “The Book of Hov” exhibition profoundly influenced our creative direction. Jay-Z’s journey from humble beginnings to cultural icon resonates deeply with us, serving as a powerful motivator in our pursuits. We’ve deliberately channeled the essence of his “grown man” ideology into our designs, aiming to create a collection that embodies the sophistication and resilience of the modern man.

For Sebastien, Jay-Z’s music has been more than entertainment; it’s been a guiding force in personal development. This connection to Jay-Z’s artistry is intentionally woven into the fabric of our collection, creating a tangible link between musical inspiration and fashion innovation.

“Life,” as we’ve named our collection is a meticulously crafted memoir of our experiences. Each piece is imbued with the lessons we’ve learned, the challenges we’ve overcome, and the growth we’ve achieved. We’ve purposefully designed this collection to be a narrative of perseverance and evolution, mirroring our journey in the fashion industry.

By consciously drawing from these diverse inspirations, the patience of winemaking, the subtlety of Renaissance art, the cultural impact of hip-hop, and our personal experiences – we’ve created a collection that is both deeply personal and universally resonant. “Life” is our intentional statement on the transformative power of time, art, and personal growth in fashion.

How are you preparing for this upcoming runway show?

Last year’s presentation, despite its challenges, served as a crucial learning experience, intentionally preparing us for this year’s ambitious undertaking. We’ve strategically initiated our casting process much earlier, a deliberate move that has provided us with enhanced clarity and precision in shaping the overall vision we aim to present. This wouldn’t have been possible without the help of creative visionary Tyler Adams.

Our efforts have been relentless and purposeful, fostering strong collaborations with our esteemed PR teams, A-Gold Consulting and Sho+CO. We’ve also been fortunate to have Chais Dennis as a significant contributor and steadfast supporter, his involvement a calculated addition to our team. Which have been superior in our guestlist organization.

In a strategic move to elevate our presentation, we’ve partnered with our incredibly talented friends, Storm Pablo and Marvin Douglas. As the creative forces behind the iconic styles of Bad Bunny, Jack Harlow, Big Sean, and Will Smith, their decision to debut as our stylists is a testament to our brand’s growing influence and the strength of our vision.

We acknowledge that this journey has been akin to a carefully designed roller coaster ride, with intentionally crafted highs and lows. Each peak and valley has been instrumental in our growth, pushing us to refine our craft and strengthen our resolve. These fluctuations aren’t mere happenstance; they’re integral components of our path to excellence.

Every challenge we face, every obstacle we overcome, is a conscious step towards our ultimate goal – delivering a presentation that not only meets but exceeds the high standards we’ve set for ourselves. We’re not just preparing for a show; we’re methodically crafting an experience that embodies the very essence of Sebastien Ami.

This journey, with all its intricacies, is propelling us forward with purpose. We’re channeling every ounce of our passion, creativity, and determination into ensuring that when the curtain rises, we’ll present nothing short of our absolute best. This isn’t just a fashion show; it’s a carefully orchestrated statement of who we are and where we’re headed.

How are you practicing self-care before fashion week chaos?

Our journey to balance work, life, and health has been deliberate and transformative. This spring, we consciously prioritized our physical well-being by going to the gym consistently, a calculated decision that has become our mental sanctuary and profoundly impacted our overall wellness. We’ve elevated fitness to a non-negotiable priority, recognizing its crucial role in maintaining mental equilibrium. This shift responds to past experiences where neglecting our health led to incredibly low points. The challenges of the last four years nearly took us out, but realizing the imperative nature of mental and physical fortitude has become our cornerstone for growth and resilience.

In a move towards holistic well-being, we’ve embraced a sober curious lifestyle for five months. This choice has yielded positive outcomes, maintaining a clear, focused mindset crucial for our personal and professional development. We’ve [also] implemented a strategic work-life balance with a firm 7 p.m. work cutoff, consciously carving out quality time for ourselves. Whether cooking together or dining out with our dog, these moments foster gratitude and strengthen our bond.

These intentional lifestyle changes form a carefully considered plan to enhance our overall quality of life and work. By prioritizing health, sobriety, and personal time, we’re laying a solid foundation for sustainable success and creativity in our professional endeavors.

This holistic approach testifies to our commitment to long-term growth and stability. Recognizing that personal well-being directly influences our creative output and business acumen, we’re positioning ourselves to thrive and innovate in the fashion industry with renewed energy and clarity of purpose.

What are non-fashion related things or hobbies that you’re participating in to ease your stress?

Sebastien and Marianne’s individual and shared pursuits offer profound insights into the nature of personal balance and the importance of finding one’s “flow” state.

For Sebastien, motorcycle riding serves as more than mere recreation; it’s a form of moving meditation. The act of navigating the open road demands full presence, effectively silencing the noise of daily stressors and allowing for a pure, unfiltered experience of the present moment. This activity, coupled with his running routine, forms a comprehensive approach to stress management–one that engages both the thrill-seeking and disciplined aspects of his personality.

Marianne’s dedication to meditation and ice skating reveals a nuanced understanding of self-care. Her meditation practice cultivates inner stillness, while skating, a skill honed since childhood provides a physical outlet for self-expression. The juxtaposition of these activities demonstrates a holistic approach to well-being, balancing introspection with dynamic movement. Her connection to skating also underscores the power of creativity for rejuvenation and grounding in a different medium.

Their shared enjoyment of cinema at venues like the Alamo Drafthouse and their culinary explorations of Los Angeles point to a deeper truth about their relationship. These activities are not just pastimes but investments in their shared narrative. By consistently carving out time for these experiences, they’re cultivating a rich tapestry of memories and shared references that strengthen their bond.

Moreover, their chosen activities, both individual and shared reflect a conscious effort to engage with life beyond the confines of their fashion business realm. This diversification of experiences is crucial for creative professionals, as it provides fresh perspectives and inspirations that can indirectly fuel their work.

Have you been watching any shows to decompress after a long preparation day?

The Beckham documentary has become a deep source of inspiration and a catalyst for our personal growth. We’ve deliberately adopted their story as a framework for resilience in our journey, consciously embracing the mantra, “If they can get through that, we can get through this.”

The Beckhams’ persistence during their lowest moments serves as our blueprint for navigating challenges. We’re intentionally channeling their resilience as we face our own professional and personal obstacles. David Beckham’s approach of choosing kindness and taking the high road has set a new standard for us. We’re actively working to embody this philosophy, particularly in responding to challenges with open-mindedness rather than panic.

We’ve consciously positioned the Beckhams as role models, studying their journey for lessons applicable to our path. This reflects our commitment to continuous improvement, even from sources outside our industry.

By aligning ourselves with these principles of resilience, kindness, and open-mindedness, we’re not just weathering storms but shaping our approach to future challenges. This mindset shift is a deliberate strategy to enhance our growth and development, positioning us to thrive in our industry with grace and determination.

What have you been wearing day-to-day to feel comfortable without overthinking an outfit?

We’ve got to be honest with you, it’s been scorching hot here in Los Angeles, and we’ve found ourselves living in gym clothes most days. We know it might not be the most fashion-forward admission for designers, but the reality of our daily grind feels like running a marathon. Between dashing to our manufacturers in Vernon and juggling countless other tasks, comfort has become our top priority.

There’s truly nothing worse than feeling hot and bothered, especially when you’re trying to focus on creating beautiful designs. We’ll admit, [that] when we have meetings, we make an effort to throw on a button-down and some shorts. But this summer has taught us a valuable lesson in embracing comfort.

We’re not too proud to say that we’ve made our peace with prioritizing how we feel over how we look some days. It’s humbling to realize that even as fashion designers, we sometimes opt for function over form. But we believe this down-to-earth approach keeps us grounded and reminds us of the importance of creating clothes that not only look good but feel good too.

Are there any rituals you’ve been doing to have good luck for the upcoming show?

To be completely frank, we don’t have any fancy rituals or secret formulas for success. What keeps us going is simply our unwavering belief that we can accomplish the goals we’ve set for ourselves. Getting to this point hasn’t been easy–far from it. We’ve faced constant struggles and setbacks along the way. But looking back, we realize that each challenge has been a stepping stone, leading us to where we are now.

What truly stands out in our journey is the incredible support we’ve received from our family and friends. Their contributions–whether big or small –have been instrumental in getting us to this point. We can’t overstate how much their help has meant to us.

So, if we have any practice at all, it’s cultivating a deep sense of gratitude. We’re acutely aware of how fortunate we are to have such a supportive network. Every day, we make a conscious effort to acknowledge and appreciate the people who have believed in us and helped us along the way.

In the end, it’s not about elaborate routines or superstitions. It’s about recognizing the collective effort that has brought us here and being genuinely thankful for it. That’s what keeps us grounded and motivated to push forward.