The Black Designers Showing At New York Fashion Week This Fall

New York Fashion Week is looming upon us. Today, the CFDA has announced its forthcoming calendar for New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 season.

In the coming weeks, a slew of designers will be showcasing new works. We’re doing what we always do, and that’s support Black designers every season, from emerging to established. Following the journey of a Black designer, especially during any fashion week is always so inspiring to see from humble beginnings to the next generation of greatness.

We’re dedicated to supporting Black designers and Black-owned brands, whether it’s trendy or not. Here at ESSENCE, we’re highlighting them everyday, not just fashion week. These innovators will surely steal the spotlight with their intentional designs. It’s always motivating to see these creators rise above the obstacles of the fashion industry’s lack of diversity. There has been noticeable change, but there is always room for growth to ensure our designers get the recognition they deserve.

Here’s everyone Black that we’re rooting for at New York Fashion Week this season.

September 6: A. Potts

September 7: Who Decides War

September 7: Sergio Hudson

September 7: Advisry

September 8: Off-White

September 9: Diotima

September 9: Theophilio

September 9: LaQuan Smith

September 11: Sebastien Ami

September 11: Fredrick Anderson