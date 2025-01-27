ICYMI: LaPointe Launches SS25 Collection, BAPE And KidSuper Reveal New Collection, And More

LaPointe

This weekend included many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. To begin, LaPointe’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection inspired by their muse, Oprah Winfrey is now available online. Days ago, BAPE and KidSuper revealed their new collaboration during Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

Next, Monday Swimwear and Brooklyn-based jewelry brand Julietta join forces to unveil jewelry designed to be worn pool or beachside. For the first time in 231 years, the Louvre unveils its first-ever fashion-centered exhibition. SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film announces its spring exhibition which will feature the founder of Lanvin, Jenna Lanvin.

LaPointe Launches Spring/Summer 2025 Collection

LaPointe’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection has arrived. The collection which was previously revealed with the brand’s muse Oprah as the face of the official campaign, captivates with its effortless blend of elegance and innovation, embracing bold silhouettes, vibrant colors, and luxurious textures.

Inspired by the vitality of the season, the collection redefines modern femininity with pieces that seamlessly transition from day to night. LaPointe balances unique designs with timeless sophistication, offering a refreshing take on classic staples while incorporating avant-garde elements. Each piece reflects an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, ensuring that every garment speaks to both beauty and functionality.

Head to LaPointe’s site to purchase pieces from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Pricing starts at $390.

BAPE and KidSuper Unveil Collaboration At Paris Men’s Fashion Week

BAPE and KidSuper have collaborated on a collection titled BAPE by KidSuper, as part of BAPE’s exclusive BAPE COLLECTIVE. This partnership which was unveiled at Paris Men’s Fashion Week allows for a deep dive into BAPE’s archives, reimagining iconic designs through KidSuper’s creative vision. Merging fearless expression with limitless possibility, the collection brings together BAPE’s streetwear legacy and KidSuper’s artistic approach, creating a bold new world of fashion and art under the theme A Super Ape.

“Fashion and art are about creating worlds where people can dream,” Colm Dillane of KidSuper shared in a statement. “The best art doesn’t happen in isolation, it’s born from a collective effort—a dialogue between different talents and perspectives.”

The BAPE by KidSuper collection will be available for purchase in Spring 2025. Pricing ranges between $150 to $600.

Monday Swimwear And Jewelry Brand Julietta Launch Collection

Monday Swimwear has teamed up with Brooklyn-based jewelry brand Julietta to create a collection that blends beachy vibes with timeless jewelry. Founded by Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman, the collaboration features wearable art designed to accentuate the waist, arms, and ears with standout pieces that effortlessly combine style and elegance.

The Julietta X Monday Swimwear collection retails from $225-$320 and is now available on mondayswimwear.com.

The Louvre Launches First-Ever Fashion Exhibition

The Louvre has opened its first-ever fashion exhibition in its 231-year history, Louvre Couture. The exhibition features iconic pieces, including a crystal-studded bodysuit by Thierry Mugler and a Chanel clutch designed to resemble a book. A total of 45 renowned fashion houses and designers, including Cristóbal Balenciaga and Iris van Herpen, have contributed to this highly anticipated showcase. The exhibition spans designs from 1960 to 2025, seamlessly integrating with the museum’s rich collection of paintings and sculptures.

“It is not easy to enter our museum, especially our collection,” Olivier Gabet, the director of the decorative arts department told the New York Times. “Our objective is to make more people, different people, younger people, happy, free and relaxed when they come here.’”

This photograph shows a dress created by John Galliano for Christian Dior fashion house from the Haute Couture 2005 collection displayed at the exhibition "Louvre Couture, Art and fashion: statement pieces" at the Louvre Museum in Paris on January 23, 2025.

Jeanna Lanvin Is The Focus Of SCAD Fashion’s Upcoming Exhibition

This spring, the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta will unveil the highly anticipated Jeanne Lanvin Haute Couture Heritage exhibition. According to WWD, the exhibition will feature 63 Lanvin designs, in addition to fashion illustrations. The works will also include 11 original illustrations from the 1928 collections and photographs. Notably, dresses and sportswear will also be a part. This is the first exhibition by the house in the United States.

Jeanne Lanvin Haute Couture Heritage will offer a glimpse into the origins of the house’s founder. The house’s current creative director Peter Copping recently debuted his first-ever collection on Sunday–Copping is slated to attend the exhibition’s April 4 opening.

Jeanne Lanvin Haute Couture Heritage will run at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film from April 4 through August 31.