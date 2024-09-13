Essence Fashion Digest: Harlem’s Fashion Row And Nordstrom Release Capsule, Andrea Iyamah Hosts NYFW Brunch

Nordstrom

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First up, Harlem’s Fashion Row and Nordstrom have joined forces to uplift Black designers within the retail space. Next, television personality and media mogul Oprah Winfrey is the face of the latest LaPointe Spring 2025 collection. Meanwhile, designer Andrea Iyamah and beauty brand Laura Mercier hosted an intimate brunch celebrating women’s multifacetedness. Next, the label Cuyana has launched a new and improved version of its System Zipper bag.

Lastly, the newly launched sports and fashion platform TUNL took place during New York Fashion Week with a slew of A-listers in attendance. Keep scrolling to know the fashion happenings of the week.

Harlem Fashion Row Launches A Collaboration With Nordstrom

In an effort to keep Black designers uplifted Harlem Fashion Row has launched Nordstrom by Harlem’s Fashion Row. The three designers represented in this are Megan Renee, House of Aama, and Harbison. Three collections from each label are available to shop now for men and women featuring designs with vibrant colors, bold prints, and tailored silhouettes. The collections also include ready-to-wear pieces as well as accessories from each brand.

“We’re excited to introduce these three capsule collections that reimagine our Nordstrom brand in partnership with Harlem’s Fashion Row, Megan Renee, House of Aama, and Harbison,” said Nina Barjesteh, president of Nordstrom Product Group, Nordstrom in a statement. “With our Nordstrom brand, we always aim to bring our customers an assortment of well-designed, high-quality styles, and we’ve worked hand in hand with each designer to bring their visions to life through our namesake brand, offering beautiful, distinct collections at a great price point,” she added.

Shop Nordstrom by Harlem’s Fashion Row on nordstrom.com. Prices range from $45 to $299.

Nordstrom

Oprah Winfrey Stars In LaPointe Campaign

Oprah Winfrey being the face of a fashion campaign is a fresh idea that LaPointe Studios came up with. The TV personality is seen in an array of pieces from the Spring 2025 collection from a snake print trench coat, a crystal-covered hot pink maxi dress layered underneath a flowy pink trench coat, and a feathered green and beige ombre top with a pair of wide-legged beige pants. Sally LaPointe, the label’s creative director decided not to show during New York Fashion Week and instead came up with this meaningful idea.

“The main reason I said yes was because of how warm and open Sally was when I first met her,” Oprah Winfrey said in a statement. “She is a woman in power, empowering other women through her work, her artistry and her clothes, and I wanted to support that,” she added.

LaPointe’s Spring 2025 collection is available for online pre-orders beginning today at shoplapointe.com.

LaPointe

Andrea Iyamah And Laura Mercier Host An Intimate Brunch

To unveil her Fall/Winter 2024 collection, Andrea Iyamah decided to collaborate with beauty brand Laura Mercier on a brunch in celebration of women’s strength, beauty, and resilience, all while being hugely multifaceted. The new collection entitled, “The Grace To Do It All,” embodies that sentiment, celebrating women who “do it all” from motherhood to entrepreneurship.

Danielle Simone

Other collaborators at the brunch were Tanqueray No. Ten, and Crown Royal. The event was hosted at the rooftop of the Ned NoMad. The collaboration with Laura Mercier expanded with a special “Lip Service” beauty experience where attendees got to discover their signature timeless lip look, a nod to also celebrating individuality.

“Every piece in ‘The Grace to Do It All’ reflects the resilience, beauty, and complexity of women who balance so many roles,” said Iyamah. “This collection is my way of acknowledging the grace with which women handle their diverse responsibilities and the strength they show in every aspect of their lives. I’m proud to have shared it with such an inspiring group of individuals who truly embody.”

Andrea Iyamah’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection is currently available on the brand’s official website.

Danielle Simone

Cuyana’s Latest System Zipper Tote Has Arrived

The women-built and heritage-led label Cuyana has launched a new iteration of its System Tote bag, the System Zipper Tote. This new version of the bag is meant for professional women around the world who prioritize functionality without compromising style in a work bag. This chic solution optimizes space in a bag and serves as a simple everyday bag, with fans like Meghan Markle seen in hers. The sunken zipper and interior pocket are also customizable with other organizational add-ons for those who are always busy but want to be chic. Cuyana’s latest arrival is available in the following hues: cherry, black, cappuccino, caramel, stone, and dark olive.

The new System Zipper Tote is available on cuyana.com.

Cuyana

Snapshots From The Inaugural TUNL Gala During New York Fashion Week

During New York Fashion Week, the newly launched sports and fashion platform TUNL celebrated its inaugural Gala at Spring Studios. Hosted by Roc Nation’s Lenny Santiago and presented by Spotify, the event brought in the stars along with music, fashion, and sports. A slew of celebrities such as Taraji P. Henson, FERG, Joan Smalls, Rachel Lindsay, Wisdom Kaye, Skylar Diggins, Jalen Wilson, and more made an appearance. The TUNL Gala also featured exclusive products as well as merch from Mifland and PINKFlamingoUSA x PRIX, to highlight the blend of fashion, sports, and culture. The event also spotlighted Unrivaled League, a professional women’s basketball league co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

Lauren Cowart/TUNL

“Launching the brand during New York Fashion Week positions us right at the heart of where fashion meets culture,” said Santiago, TUNL advisor and SVP of Roc Nation. “The timing is perfect because the dialogue around the intersection of sports and fashion has never been more vibrant with the recent Olympic games and Vogue World. We’re seeing how athletes are no longer just participants in fashion—they’re leaders in it. TUNL is stepping in to give that movement the recognition and platform it deserves,” he added.