Exclusive: Oprah Winfrey Joins 'Time Of Essence,' Reflects On Brand's Legacy

The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) has unveiled the official trailer for its highly anticipated original documentary series, Time of Essence. Set to premiere on Friday, August 18, the five-part, one-hour series embarks on a celebratory journey through the legacy of a magazine that has captivated a global community of over 20 million Black women.

Time of Essence stands as a testament to the spirit of a publication that has not only graced coffee tables across the nation but has woven its way into the very fabric of countless lives. The series will shed light on the trailblazing magazine’s evolution, and its role in shaping culture, empowering women, and championing diversity for more than half a century.

At the heart of this documentary lies a roster of esteemed Black leaders, celebrities, and culture-defining influencers who have graced the magazine’s pages over the years. The celebrities featured in the series include Oscar-winning actresses Halle Berry and Whoopi Goldberg, Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, Regina Hall, and Taye Diggs. Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson, actress Gabrielle Union-Wade, the legendary fashion model Beverly Johnson, and her daughter Anansa Sims, as well as singer and actress Vanessa Williams, are just a few names that add depth and authenticity to the story of ESSENCE.

Adding to their unique perspectives to the Time of Essence are personalities such as Sunny Hostin, the producer and former president of Motown Productions Suzanne de Passe, and the iconic ESSENCE Magazine editor Mikki Taylor. The series also features the long-time Editor-In-Chief Susan L. Taylor and the current President and CEO Caroline Wanga, creating a diverse ensemble that reflects the magazine’s heart. Joining this impressive lineup is none other than Oprah Winfrey, who says “it elevated the way we saw ourselves,” in reference to the legacy publication’s cultural impact.

As excitement builds towards the series premiere on August 18th, viewers will journey through ESSENCE’s documented track record of history, culture, representation and empowerment. Time of Essence not only celebrates the magazine itself but pays homage to the mark it has left on generations of Black women and the world at large.

In an effort to further immerse fans into the history of the magazine, OWN has created an interactive fan engagement campaign across its social media platforms. Fans are invited to utilize the ‘Time of Essence Cover Creator,’ enabling them to upload personal photos and craft bespoke Essence covers. To design your own Essence cover, visit own.tv/essencecover.

‘Time of Essence’ premieres on Friday, August, 18 at 9 pm ET/PT on OWN.