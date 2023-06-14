OWN Reveals Premiere Date For ESSENCE Magazine Series, ‘Time Of Essence’

Courtesy of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Today, Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) announced that its anticipated new original documentary series, Time of Essence, will premiere on August 18. The five-part, one-hour series is a celebration of the trailblazing magazine that reaches upwards of 20 million Black women and continues to produce some of the most impactful covers since the release of its inaugural issue over 50 years ago.

Time of Essence will tell the story of how ESSENCE has informed and reflected Black culture in America for the past half-century. Each episode explores a different decade – from the ’70s to today – and features first-hand commentary on that era’s biggest moments from the icons, trailblazers, staffers and leaders who lived and defined them. These candid discussions are coupled with never-before-seen footage and exciting moments from the genres of entertainment, sports, politics, fashion and beauty.

The upcoming series will feature interviews with fashion model and icon Beverly Johnson, Johnson’s daughter Anansa Sims, Academy Award-winning actresses Halle Berry and Whoopi Goldberg, ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood recipient Sheryl Lee Ralph, Regina Hall and Taye Diggs. Iconic ESSENCE Magazine editor Mikki Taylor, long-time Editor and Chief Susan L. Taylor, and current President and CEO Caroline Wanga are also prominently highlighted in the program.

In addition to the aforementioned thought leaders, celebrities and culture defining influencers, the docuseries will include words from Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union-Wade, singer and actress Vanessa Williams, Sunny Hostin and producer and former president of Motown Productions Suzanne de Passe.

Produced by 51 Minds and ESSENCE Studios LLC for OWN, Time of Essence is executive produced by Christian Sarabia and Nicole Elliott for 51 Minds, Raymond Garcia for Major TV, and Emmet Dennis, Sidra Smith, Stephanie “NöNe” Dunivan and Barkue Tubman-Zawolo for ESSENCE Studios LLC.

Time of Essence, will debut on Friday, August 18 at 9 pm ET/PT on OWN.