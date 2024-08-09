Essence Fashion Digest: Jordyn Woods Wears Azazie, Native Son Honors James Baldwin, And More

Getty Images

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, fashionable entrepreneur and socialite Jordyn Woods wore an elegant all-white look to an event in Beverly Hills, California. Meanwhile, Native Son an organization founded by media legend Emil Wilbekin is launching the Native Son Channel in partnership with an LGBTQ+ media company Q.Digital to coincide with the 100th birthday of the beloved writer James Baldwin.

Next, British Jamaican designer Martine Rose’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection is finally available to shop. The covetable collection is filled with stylish options for the cooler months ahead. Additionally, Tommy Hilfiger has announced its location for its upcoming Spring 2025 runway collection—it’s fitting for the brand’s consistent aesthetics. Lastly, an innovative partnership between BMX bike rider Nigel Sylvester and Jordan Brand has announced a new shoe.

Keep scrolling to know the fashion happenings of the week.

Jordyn Woods Wears Azazie

Jordyn Woods is a woman of many talents and always has a look up her sleeve to serve. This week while in Beverly Hills she went to an event thrown by the brand Azazie where she wore a white criss cross detailed gown. The piece she wore also featured a corset-style mid section with boning to accentuate her curves. In hand, she held a Louis Vuitton white mini bag with pink floral detailing throughout it. While her white strappy heels featured a gold braided strap at the front.

Native Son Channel Honors James Baldwin

Native Son, the leading organization dedicated to the empowerment of Black gay and queer men is honoring the 100th birthday of the great James Baldwin with the launch of the Native Son Channel. This launch is in partnership with the LGBTQ+ media company Q.Digital on its popular site Queerty. The brand was inspired by Baldwim’s Notes of a Native Son. This partnership is a full circle moment for the Native Son movement since 2016 as the organization was ideated from Baldwin’s writings. Emil Wilbekin, the founder of the org, sees this as an opportunity to celebrate Black queerness and uplift the communities voices. A written cover story featured on a digital cover of Baldwin is featured by media maker and critically acclaimed author Darnell L. Moore along with a video series entitled “Native Son’s 20 Questions with Emil Wilbekin.”

“James Baldwin is an LGBTQ+ community icon,” said Scott Gatz, Founder and CEO of Q.Digital. “It’s an honor to work alongside Native Son to celebrate Black gay and queer voices and to amplify them across the largest LGBTQ+ media platforms. The centennial is the perfect moment to kick off this partnership and provide a space for part of the community that has been underrepresented for far too long,” he added.

Martine Rose Launches Fall/Winter 2024 Collection

British-Jamaican designer Martine Rose’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection is filled with pieces fit for the cool weather with additions of cheeky style. From collared long sleeve quarter zip sweaters, extra short shorts, knit logo sweaters, textured velour pants, printed denim jeans, and flared trousers, the collection is a hit. Also featured in the collection is a long denim skirt, lime green fitted jeans, logo green long socks, jersey tops, 70s-esque windbreakers, and distressed baseball caps for the edgy dresser.

Shop Martine Rose’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection on martine-rose.com.

Tommy Hilfiger Announces Spring 2025 Runway Location

Tommy Hilfiger’s next Spring 2025 runway will be hosted in New York City on the MV John F Kennedy, which is a decommissioned, permanently docked ferry at the Staten Island Ferry. The show will take place on September 8 at 6:30 p.m. This dramatic return to New York Fashion Week came surprisingly as the designer wasn’t on the original CFDA schedule that was recently released.

“New York City is the birthplace of the American dream, and the Staten Island Ferry represents the gateway to self-expression for so many across history,” Hilfiger tells WWD. “By hosting this year’s show aboard the MV John F. Kennedy, a recently decommissioned ferry, we will celebrate the quintessential New York City landmark, while writing our nautical-inspired codes firmly into the vessel’s iconic legacy,” he added.

Jordan Brand And Nigel Sylvester Reveal The Bike Air

BMX bike rider Nigel Sylvester and Jordan already have a shoe coming out, the Air Jordan 4 RM in the “Driveway Grey” colorway. Now, Sylvester and Jordan have also unveiled the “Bike Air” designed by Specialized Bicycle Components and the brand. The shoe looks similar to a basketball silhouette but is fitting for a long day of bike riding tricks. The campaign features model and content creator Alani Noelle, widely known as Wuzg00d on Instagram. She’s seen riding through New York City in a signature gritty style that represents the Queens native that Sylvester is.