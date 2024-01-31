A New Era Of Clarks Is Born With Martine Rose’s Latest Collection

Getty Images

Martine Rose was announced as Clarks first-ever guest creative director in May 2023. Her latest collection in collaboration with the brand was revealed during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. In the coming days, some of the collaborative footwear that went down the runway will be available to purchase. A few additional pairs designed for women will be up for grabs too.

The colorful collection includes an array of styles from classic silhouettes like a suede Torhill Hi Wallabee shoe in orange, brown, green crocodile, and black pony hair. Another standout silhouette was a platform clog shoe with a curved heel in lavender, black, green crocodile print, and orange. There is also a pair of puff slingback heels in lavender and orange that mirror Rose’s affinity for polished corporate aesthetics. Additionally, we spot a puffy sandal in a croc green hue and also maroon. This shoe also comes in a croc maroon color.

Each shoe’s insole reveals a joint logo in bubble letters. Rose’s design language fused with the longevity of the Clarks’ beloved brand identity is bringing in a newer and bolder era for the footwear brand. From brown cracked leather loafers to signature black tie-up dress shoes, Clarks and Rose are creating momentum like no other with this collaboration, venturing into women’s styles that aren’t just a Wallabee.

On Clarks’ Instagram page, a full look at the collection’s teaser is revealed. While on the Clarks site, as well as Rose’s is a peek into what to expect. We’ll be waiting patiently for this phenomenal new collection filled with bright new silhouettes.

The Martine Rose for Clarks footwear collection will be available exclusively at martine-rose.com and Selfridges Corner Shop on February 12. A wider release will be available at Clarks on February 16.