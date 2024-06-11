The 2024 Native Son Awards To Honor Queer Black Excellence

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Native Son, the leading organization dedicated to uplifting and empowering Black gay and queer men, is set to host the 2024 Native Son Awards. This year’s awards ceremony, presented by Cadillac and Gilead Sciences, will be a star-studded event recognizing the remarkable contributions of Black queer leaders across various fields.

The awards will honor six distinguished individuals: Bill T. Jones, Jeremy Pope, Law Roach, Chris Chambers, Keith Boykin, and Gabriel Maldonado. Jones, a two-time Tony Award-winning choreographer, director, dancer, and writer, has consistently pushed the boundaries of artistic expression, making him a trailblazer in choreography and dance. Pope, a multi-hyphenate talent with Grammy, Emmy, Golden Globe, and two Tony Award nominations, has made significant strides in acting, singing, and writing, positioning him as a leading figure in contemporary entertainment.

Roach, the internationally renowned stylist known for his work with megastars such as Zendaya and Celine Dion, has redefined fashion with his unique vision and creativity, influencing and inspiring the fashion industry globally. Chambers, the founder and CEO of The Chamber Group, has revolutionized PR and communications with his strategic expertise and innovative approach, shaping public relations within the entertainment industry. Boykin, a New York Times best-selling author, TV and film producer, and political commentator, has used his platform to advocate for justice and equality, making significant impacts on political discourse. Maldonado, the CEO of TruEvolution, a nonprofit organization dedicated to LGBTQ+ justice and HIV health equity, has tirelessly worked towards achieving social justice and health equity for marginalized communities through his activism and leadership.

Presenting these prestigious awards will be notable figures including television and film star Nicholas L. Ashe, celebrated designer LaQuan Smith, President of Color of Change Rashad Robinson, and media maker and writer Darnell L. Moore, who also serves as the 2024 Native Son Gala co-chair. Renowned journalist and anchor Don Lemon will return for his second consecutive year as host, leading the evening’s festivities.

Don Lemon wil host the 2024 Native Son Awards

The event will kick off with a star-studded red carpet and cocktail pre-reception, setting the stage for a stylish dinner and the awards presentation. Guests will also be treated to a performance by dynamic singer-songwriter serpentwithfeet, adding a musical highlight to the evening.

Conceived by Emil Wilbekin, a media maverick, professor, community organizer, and Native Son founder, the awards ceremony not only celebrates individual achievements but also serves as the organization’s signature annual fundraiser. Proceeds from the event will support Native Son’s programs and initiatives aimed at amplifying Black gay and queer voices. The 2024 Native Son Awards will be a night of inspiration and celebration, honoring those who continue to shape the narrative and visibility of Black queer excellence.

The Native Son Awards will take place at the IAC Building in New York, on Wednesday, June 12.