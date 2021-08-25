Getty Images

New York is back — and fashion week is t-minus two weeks away with the official kick off landing on September 7th. The anticipation for in-person shows since the beginning of the pandemic is driving excitement, and leave it to Laquan Smith to amplify that exhilaration with his historical venue announcement – the Empire State Building.

Smith’s upcoming show will make history as it is the first to ever take place in the renowned landmark and we are proud to witness a Black designer making this extraordinary stride. “Showing at the Empire State Building this season is a huge moment, not only for the brand but it holds a very special place in my heart,” he said in a release. “I am born and raised in New York, and to be able to show my spring 2022 collection at one of the most famous buildings in the city really feels like a full-circle moment for me.”

On September 9th at 9PM, Laquan Smith will be reserving the ground level all the way to the observation deck of the 90-year old landmark — sending models down the runway in his glamorous designs. It will be the designer’s first show outside of Spring Studios, and what better way for guests to return and get a real taste of New York Fashion Week? VP of the historical landmark, Stacey-Ann Hosang stated in a release “We’re excited that the first time we have ever closed our world-famous observatory for such an event will be with another native New Yorker.”

We’re just as thrilled – without a doubt, it will be a show to remember.