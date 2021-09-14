Getty Images

The Met Gala has returned, not in its usual month of May, but the event secured a good time replacement by closing out NYFW. This year’s theme was “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion,” which gave guests the freedom to define what American fashion means to them. As a country chock-full of countless cultures, it was bound for the red carpet to be filled with a hodgepodge of interpretations.

Image architect Law Roach was tasked with interpreting the theme for 10 of last night’s attendees, including himself. Just from his diverse roster of clients, it was clear that American fashion means something different to each. Roach styled supermodel Alton Mason in a custom Theophilio tux that was covered in pearls, while Kehlani glimmered across the carpet in a chic custom tux designed by Aliétte.

Another one of our favorites was Chance The Rapper, who was styled in custom Ralph Lauren that was embellished with Chicago graphics as a nod to Chance and Roach’s hometown. Some may have struggled with following the theme, but Roach conquered the carpet by tapping into what felt most authentic to each of his clients and amplified their style for the night. It’s no surprise that after styling 10 celebrities for the highly anticipated event, Roach effortlessly glided up the stairs to join his clients in celebrating the rest of the evening. He’s not new to this, he’s true to this.

See below for the complete list of looks styled by image architect Law Roach.