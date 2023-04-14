Jeremy Pope’s Best Looks To Date

Actor and singer Jeremy Pope is one to watch and has been making a name for himself since coming to the big screen. He’s been acting for quite some time, getting his start in theatre, playing characters in front of a live audience, and is still notably remembered for his lead role in Choir Boy. Now we see him in movies like One Night In Miami and cult following shows like POSE and being honored at the GLAAD Awards (he received the 2023 Stephen F. Kolzak Award). Since gaining notoriety, you must have noticed that Pope has a very distinct and authentic style. From Met Gala appearances to Balmain ambassador — he’s been seen on the red carpet a multitude of times, but his looks are always refreshing to see.

Take a look at Pope’s style evolution over the course of his career below.

2023 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: Jeremy Pope attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

2023 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards Jeremy Pope at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards held at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Jeremy Pope attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Jeremy Pope at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival: Virtuosos Award SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: Jeremy Pope attends the Virtuosos Award ceremony during the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on February 15, 2023 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/WireImage)

2022 The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences New York Screening of “The Inspection” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: Actor Jeremy Pope attends The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences New York Screening of “The Inspection” at Moma’s Celeste Bartos Theater on November 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences)

2022 Toronto International Film Festival TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: Jeremy Pope attends the “The Inspection” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

2022 BET+ “Martin: The Reunion” Celebration LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 15: Jeremy Pope attends BET+ hosts a celebration with the cast and crew of ‘Martin: The Reunion’ on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

2021 The 74th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 26: Jeremy Pope attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

2019 85th Annual Drama League Awards NEW YORK, NY – MAY 17: Jeremy Pope attends the 85th Annual Drama League Awards at the Marriott Marquis Times Square on May 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage)

2018 “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life And Times Of The Temptations” Premiere After Party LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 24: Jeremy Pope attends the after party for the Opening Night of “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations” at the Dorothy Chandler Pavillion on August 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Swarm” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Jeremy Pope attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Swarm” at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

2018 “Saint Joan” Broadway Opening Night NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 25: Jeremy Pope attends the Broadway Opening Night of ‘Saint Joan’ at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on April 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)

2023 Balmain Runway Show Jeremy Pope at Balmain Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show on March 1, 2023 at Carreau de Temple in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

2023 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Jeremy Pope at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

2022 The Academys 13th Governors Awards Jeremy Pope at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

“The Inspection” red carpet NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Jeremy Pope attends “The Inspection” red carpet during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for FLC)

25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival – Day 2 SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 23: Jeremy Pope attends The Jeremy Pope Award Presentation at The 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival – Day 2 on October 23, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

2021 POSE NYC Premiere Jeremy Pope attends the Pose premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 29, 2021. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

2019 ‘David Makes Man’ TV Show Premiere Jeremy Pope (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

2013 “Choir Boy” Opening Night NEW YORK, NY – JULY 02: Jeremy Pope attends the opening night party for “Choir Boy” at Inside Park at St. Bart’s on July 2, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage)

2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion – Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Jeremy Pope attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The 75th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: Jeremy Pope attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards – Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)