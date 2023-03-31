Star Gazing: Celebs Stun At The GLAAD Awards, Film Premieres, And Album Release Parties

The stars shined in full force this week, stepping out in style to support awards shows, film and music releases.

In Los Angeles, stars stepped out in glitter, shine, and high fashion to celebrate trailblazers and visionaries championing representation of members of the LGBTQIA+ community in the media at the GLAAD awards. Star sightings lie P-Valley’s Nicco Annan and Gabrielle Union hand in hand with her stepdaughter Zaya Wade punctuated the glam affair.

In New York, Teyana Taylor had her children in tow, rubbing elbows with celebrity friends and collaborators like Alicia Keys, Lena Waithe, A$AP Ferg and more in Harlem at the premiere of her breakout film and Sundance darling A Thousand and One.

Take a look at these and more star snaps of the week below.

Gabrielle Union The star looked stunning on the GLAAD Awards red carpet. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: Gabrielle Union attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Zaya Wade, Gabrielle Union The mother-daughter duo kept it high fashion at the GLAAD Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Nicco Annan The P-Valley star turned heads in polka dots on the GLAAD red carpet. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: Nicco Annan arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Vanessa Williams The actress and songstress was pretty in pink for the GLAAD Awards. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: Vanessa Williams arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

TS Madison The online and TV personality sparkled in silver on the GLAAD carpet. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: Ts Madison attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Jaden Smith, Chlöe, Willow Smith The Smith kids were spotted supporting Chlöe at her In Pieces album release bash. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: (L-R) Jaden Smith. Chloe Bailey and Willow Smith attend Chlöe’s “In Pieces” Album Release Party on March 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Chlöe The songstress shined in white vinyl at her album release event. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: Chloe Bailey attends Chlöe’s “In Pieces” Album Release Party on March 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Marsai Martin The producer and actress was spotted at Chlöe’s In Pieces album event. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: Marsai Martin attends Chlöe’s “In Pieces” Album Release Party on March 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Junie Shumpert, Teyana Taylor, Rue Rose Shumpert Teyana Taylor had her adorable daughters in tow for the Harlem premiere of her new film, A Thousand and One NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 27: Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., Teyana Taylor, and Rue Rose Shumpert attend the New York premiere of Focus Features’ “A Thousand and One” at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem on March 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Teyana Taylor, Alicia Keys The New York natives were all smiles in Harlem for Teyana’s movie premiere. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 27: Teyana Taylor and Alicia Keys attend Focus Features’ “A Thousand And One” New York Premiere at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem on March 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic)

Lena Waithe A Thousand and One‘s executive producer paused for a photo as the audience settled in for the award-winning film. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 27: Lena Waithe attends Focus Features’ “A Thousand And One” New York Premiere at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem on March 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic)

Corey Hawkins The broadway star was spotted at Harlem’s historic Magic Johnson Theater. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 27: Corey Hawkins attends Focus Features’ “A Thousand And One” New York Premiere at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem on March 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic)

Josiah Cross The actor stood in support of his breakout role in A Thousand and One. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 27: Josiah Cross attends the New York premiere of Focus Features’ “A Thousand and One” at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem on March 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Will Catlett The A Thousand and One star was seen stepping into the premiere afterparty for the film. William Catlett at the New York Premiere of “A Thousand and One” held at Red Rooster on March 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor, A$AP Ferg The Harlem stars were seen celebrating the film’s premiere. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 27: Teyana Taylor and A$AP Ferg attend Focus Features’ “A Thousand And One” New York Premiere at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem on March 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic)

Teyana Taylor, Lena Waithe, A.V. Rockwell The star, producer, and writer/director were all smiles over their achievement. Teyana Taylor, Lena Waithe and A.V. Rockwell at the New York Premiere of “A Thousand and One” held at Red Rooster on March 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)