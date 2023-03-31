Home · News

Star Gazing: Celebs Stun At The GLAAD Awards, Film Premieres, And Album Release Parties

From 'A Thousand and One' to Chlöe's hotly anticipated debut "In Pieces," the stars were out in style to support new entertainment releases this week
By Rivea Ruff ·

The stars shined in full force this week, stepping out in style to support awards shows, film and music releases.

In Los Angeles, stars stepped out in glitter, shine, and high fashion to celebrate trailblazers and visionaries championing representation of members of the LGBTQIA+ community in the media at the GLAAD awards. Star sightings lie P-Valley’s Nicco Annan and Gabrielle Union hand in hand with her stepdaughter Zaya Wade punctuated the glam affair.

In New York, Teyana Taylor had her children in tow, rubbing elbows with celebrity friends and collaborators like Alicia Keys, Lena Waithe, A$AP Ferg and more in Harlem at the premiere of her breakout film and Sundance darling A Thousand and One.

Take a look at these and more star snaps of the week below.

