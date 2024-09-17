Issa Rae Releases Intentional Jewelry Collection With Cast

Cast

Issa Rae has revealed the “Braeve” collection with San Francisco-based jewelry brand Cast. The intentional collection designed by Rae is comprised of pieces that can be worn on the day-to-day and also items ideal for evenings out with friends. On the terrace of a striking guest room at 11 Howard during New York Fashion Week Rae detailed candidly how the collaboration came together. Initially, she says that she had worn Cast on multiple occasions before the partnership came to fruition.

In fact, she has worn the brand on the cover of the September issue of Fast Company, during the American Black Film Festival and at this year’s 96th Academy Awards. So, naturally, Rae and the brand eventually decided to team up on a joint effort. Cast was founded and launched in 2021 by co-founders Rachel Skelly and Eric Ryan. Since their launch the brand has been on a mission to offer artfully designed jewelry and warmth in the fine jewelry market.

Cast

The “Braeve” collection features 22 pieces of 14K gold, sterling silver and black onyx in addition to lab-grown diamonds which the company calls Cast-created diamonds. Pricing ranges between $250 to $5900 and the items are exclusively available online at Cast’s website and Nordstrom’s official site.

Days ago Rae shared that hearing the co-founder’s vision for who they are targeting with their brand in addition to Skelly, co-founder and chief creative officer, and her passion for jewelry was compelling. The actress and entrepreneur also expressed that Cast is admirable due to how it is reinventing storytelling surrounding jewelry and gifting. “Typically when jewelry is marketed it’s about a man gifting women jewelry to complete them in a way,” she said. “It made me question my relationship with jewelry and when I started to invest in myself.”

She added when the idea of collaboration came about she nearly immediately felt this was kismet to partner with Cast–on an artistic level this collaboration speaks to her. Especially since she would receive an opportunity to tailor jewelry she could pass down. “I didn’t want to pass [on this] opportunity.”

Rae says the partnership received its name “Braeve” due to the notion that the pieces such as the Braeve pendant necklace which have the ability to worn from day to night. “What jewelry does is once I put it on it makes me feel that I’m armed for the day.” Rae also notes that with jewelry including the pieces from the collection allots you the ability to feel that you’ve armed yourself with how you want to present yourself. “These pieces are elevated enough to represent who I want to be,” she added.

On the topic of accessibility and fine jewelry, Rae details that there are different points of accessibility and that Cast was sure to make that a part of the partnership. “These are an investment, these are pieces that you could wear for a long time and that you’d have for years,” she shared.

Which are Rae’s personal favorites from the launch? She declared that she loves all of the rings and that the Braeve pendant necklace is another favorite. “It’s also a play on Cast’s signature ring, the flip ring,” she said.

Cast

Stunning additions in the collaboration include the Braeve ring which comes in sterling silver with lab-grown diamonds and 14k gold with the same diamonds previously mentioned. The collection includes huggies, a reserved pendant necklace elegant cuffs that are currently trending right now, and of course hoop earrings since Rae is a lover of hoops.

Before we wrap our conversation, Rae expresses that the release of this thoughtful jewelry collection is a physical representation of her creativity–she also noted that she wanted each piece to feel special. When asked what the audience was that she had in mind with this collaboration she said the following: “It is for the person that feels they are ready to level up and become who they are supposed to be.”

“Whether she’s in front of or behind the camera, she brings such an incredible authenticity, creativity and purpose to everything she does,” Skelly shared in on collaborating with the HOORAE media founder. “We knew this collaboration would be no exception, especially with her unique style and creative vision.”

Cast’s “Braeve” collection is currently available at Nordstrom.com and castjewerly.com.