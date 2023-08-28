In Case You Missed It: Sacai X Carhartt, Human Made Denim Collection, Fear Of God Mules, And More

Aimé Leon Dore

This past weekend was filled with new collections and teasers that have us excited for the upcoming fall season. Summer might not be over yet, but brand collaborations like Sacai linking up with Carhartt are currently on our radar. The teaser for their forthcoming collection featured classic Carhartt utilitarian aesthetics reimagined with Sacai’s design codes. Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear Of God has released its Fall/Winter 2023 collection spearheaded by its new shoe, “The California.” The slip-on mule is a minimalist footwear option that comes in a myriad of colorways. Aimé Leon Dore has also released its Fall/Winter 2023 collection featuring timeless silhouettes: plaid coats, wool blazers, and sophisticated printed and textured cardigans. Last, but certainly not least, Nigo’s Human Made has launched its denim collection tapping into the signature Americana obsession. The range is inspired by vintage pieces that the designer collected throughout his upbringing.

To stay informed on what’s going on in the fashion world scroll through to see what you might’ve missed. You could possibly add some of these new pieces from these collections and collabs into your current wardrobe.

Human Made Denim Collection

Look to Human Made’s latest collection for all your denim needs. Nigo’s vintage obsession has given his most loyal fans the “Storm Cowboy Denim” collection. This collection is about Nigo’s journey with vintage denim featuring four jackets: “TYPE 1939”, “TYPE 1954”, “TYPE 1968”, and “TYPE 1949” with the signature Human Made heart motif on the backs. The range also includes denim pants in a straight and slim fit. The newly designed range also includes Beatles-inspired pieces: a crewneck sweater, T-shirts, and a bucket hat.

The collection is currently available to shop on humanmade.jp.

Sacai X Carhartt Teases Fall Collection

As the cooler months come Sacai and Carhartt are sure to be everywhere this fall. The collection features knits in utilitarian fits, corduroys, and fleece pieces that can be worn in an everyday fashion with an elevated twist. There are also lengthy pleated skirts, teddy cropped jackets, and long classic Carhartt coats in baby blue, black, and khaki colorways.

Stay tuned for release details.

Fear Of God Drops Slip-On Mules

The new shoe by Fear Of God titled “The California” is exactly what the minimalists needed. The shoe comes in white and black, perfect for those of you who aren’t into wearing much color. It’s a foam slide or mule that comes in coral, taupe, cream, and mint. The styling options are truly endless with this shoe. We’re sure this alternative to sneakers is exactly what the Muleboyz would love to wear and talk about.

Fear Of God’s “The California” shoe is available on fearofgod.com for $295.

Aimé Leon Dore Fall/Winter 2023 Collection

Aimé Leon Dore’s new Fall/Winter 2023 collection epitomizes how many of us would love to dress for fall. The range features classic wool coats, blazers, warm knits, and varsity-inspired jackets. Blazers come in cream corduroy and plaid wool while jackets come in black leather. There’s one leather jacket in particular that features a branded Aimé print on the back (we’ve got our eye on this selection). The cardigans sit effortlessly on the body with unique, head-turning prints. Accessories in the collection included baseball caps by Mitchell and Ness.



Aimé Leon Dore’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection is available at aimeleondore.com.