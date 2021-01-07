Yesterday afternoon, the world in unison watched as the United States Capitol was attacked and broken into by Donald Trump supporters, white supremacist and various conspiracy organizations.

While this was a shock to many, it’s a reassuring cycle of white privilege to people of color, especially the Black community. “Please don’t ask me to me to explain to you what white privilege is,” Jerry Lorenzo wrote in a statement posted to his personal Instagram. The designer sits at the helm of the athleisure and streetwear brand Fear Of God. Lorenzo is a product of an HBCU – Florida A&M University and is one of the very few Black designers who currently contributes to mainstream style.

This is not the first time the designer has utilized his voice. This summer, Lorenzo brought a team of Black designers together to mock up a shirt in support of George Floyd. He collaborated with designers like Kerby Jean-Raymond from Pyer Moss and Don C fron Just Don. In response, all proceeds were went to Floyd’s daughter. “We all feel and dwell in the same social atmosphere,” the designer continued as he processed yesterday’s events. “I feel the social disadvantage and hindrance of my skin color in this country everyday.”

As the rioters began to attack the government building , there was seemingly a lack of force showing the difference in which Black protestors are handled. While there is a known disadvantage that the Black community faces everyday, White privilege was globally broadcasted for the world to take in. “Please let’s not act like an explanation of white privilege is still necessary, at this point your fabricated obliviousness is disrespectful,” he concludes.

While Lorenzo hits that he many delete his post many are encouraging him to leave it up. “A word that should never disappear,” Angela Rye wrote on his post while Lena Waithe commented, “Love you, brother.” See full statement below.