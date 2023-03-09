Jay Z-Acquired ‘Mitchell And Ness’ Brand Names Famed Designer Don C. As New Creative Director

Don “Don C.” Crawley is adding yet another accomplishments to his long list of career wins.

It was recently announced that the Chicago native was appointed as the new Creative Director of Premium Products for sportswear brand Mitchell & Ness. The company was recently acquired by Fanatics, a U.S. sports merchandise retailer best known for its jersey replicas and streetwear, alongside rapper Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Lil Baby and others.

Don C is the founder of the “Just Don” brand and owner of the fashion shopping staple, RSVP Gallery in Chicago, Illinois. The appointment is the manifestation of a decades long partnership between the two entities, which first began in 2011 with a hat partnership.

“Don is truly an icon and visionary, and after having worked with him for many years we’re ecstatic to have him formally join the Mitchell & Ness family,” said Kevin Wulff, CEO of Mitchell & Ness in a news release. “Fans of the brand can look forward to exciting new products across all leagues that will fuse the brand’s heritage with Don C’s cutting-edge creative vision.”

Crawley will be tasked with bringing a fresh set of ideas and culturally relevant moments to the brand, leverage his deep relationships with notable figures and continue to drive forward meaningful partnerships.

Speaking of which, Crawley recently announced his partnership with the Chicago Bulls and Klarna to revamp the team’s aesthetic image, starting with a redesign of the team’s beloved mascot’s shoes. Benny The Bull was given a fresh pair of sneakers, specially designed by Don C during a game on March 3 in Chicag0.

“For a kid from Chicago that grew up going to Bulls games with my dad, it’s an honor to be able to design a pair of shoes for the iconic Benny the Bull,” shared Don C. “Even beyond that, I am inspired by the opportunity to work with Klarna to connect fans just like me all around the world with this beloved team through fashion.”

He also partnered with the app to exclusively drop his latest shoe (a wearable version of the Benny The Bull pair), The Just Don sneaker on March 4.