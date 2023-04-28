Essence Fashion Digest: Ah-Niyah Gold For Aimé Leon Dore, New Luar Collection, And More

Aimé Leon Dore

As we all know, fashion is ever-changing, with new trends here and there, structural changes, and shakeups, keeping us wanting more of the tea of who’s who and what’s what. Throughout spring and into the summer, more changes are to come, and we welcome them with open arms (within reason). This week we’ve seen more wins for the Black fashion community, like Black women getting their flowers (hope to see more in the future). It’s been a long year for Black creatives in fashion, and it’s only May. It’s crazy to see the post-2020 effects on how Black people in fashion are treated. Many Black creatives who were the talk of the town just two years ago aren’t getting as much coverage or opportunities as before. We need to really see internally that corporations aren’t going to care about us because it is right.

In this week’s edition, we have new campaigns featuring some of our favorite faces, a Tupac collection, and a new Luar drop.

Get into this week in fashion via ESSENCE Fashion Digest below.

Ah-Niyah Gold Is Featured In Aimé Leon Dore SS23 Installment II / The World’s Borough

In celebration and honor of New York and its community of creatives that have shaped the city and every borough into what they are now, Aimé Leon Dore taps the local changemakers. Ah-Niyah Gold, PR maven and business owner has been making waves from the start of her career in public relations and is justly receiving her flowers in this campaign. She’s dripped out in all Aimé Leon Dore with a touch of her authentic energy, signature orange hair, and classic smize.

Lenny Kravitz Is The New Ambassador For Jaeger-LeCoultre

The rockstar has always been a style icon, so it’s fitting that he’s been tapped by the watch brand. He’s been true to his aesthetic for years, and so has Jaeger-LeCoultre, so this alignment between the two has been proven to be seamless. We can’t wait to see how Kravitz brings his signature rocker-sophisticate look to the timeless Swiss brand.

Denim Tears X Our Legacy Pay Homage To Tupac

The rapper’s legacy continues to live on. A collaboration between two brands is one thing, but a joint dedication to the late rapper Tupac Shakur is another thing. Entitled ‘TUPAC TEARS LEGACY,’ the collection features lots of denim in homage to Tupac’s oversized and chill denim looks he was known for. The collection includes some leather pieces like below and graphic tees.

Luar Announces SS23 Drop For Next Week

The girls are back for another run, and this time it’s Luar’s newest drop for spring coming full throttle. On May 2nd, get ready for a new batch of bags, clothing, and accessories on luar.world. Below we get a sneak peek of the upcoming clothing, which looks incredibly comfy and still pretty chic in one. The CFDA winner and LVMH Prize finalist has been designing pieces that everyone covets, but on May 2nd, we’ll have another chance at securing the (Ana) bag.