In Case You Missed It: Beyoncé Wears Thom Browne, Quinta Brunson Wears Peggy Hartanto, And More

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention. First, the CFDA and Tiffany & Co. launched their first-ever jewelry award. Abbott Elementary actress Quinta Brunson wore a Peggy Haranto gray set to the San Diego Comic-Con. Meanwhile, Beyoncé wore a Thom Browne look and posted on her Instagram supporting Team USA for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Next, Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear Of God revealed its latest Fall/Winter 2024 collection filled with the brand’s classic luxury design codes. Additionally, Jacquemus and Nike hosted a pop-up in London at a Selfridges retail location. Lastly, Denim Tears and rap duo Clipse collaborated on a T-shirt to celebrate the brand’s fifth anniversary.

Tiffany & Co. And CFDA Announce First Jewelry Award

In exciting news, Tiffany & Co. and the CFDA reveal the Designer Award. The award recognizes outstanding American jewelry designers “who are committed to driving inclusivity within the design industry,” reads an Instagram post. Participants will be granted mentorship and an immersive learning experience, and one designer will reportedly be selected to receive a yearlong fellowship within Tiffany & Co.’s design department. A $50,000 award will also be a part of this newly announced award.

Applications are currently open through August 16, 2024, head here for additional information.

Quinta Brunson Wears Peggy Hartanto

Actress and producer Quinta Brunson made an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con in a playful gray two-piece set designed by Peggy Hartanto and styled by Jessica Paster. The cropped top had an artistic bow detail while her full-length skirt with a middle seam that came down in a casual pleated detail. The set was the star of the look, so she kept her jewelry minimal with a pair of large hoop earrings a few rings stacked on both hands, and one gold chain bracelet. Paster added a pair of open-toe white-heeled sandals to complete her look.

Beyoncé Wears Thom Browne In Support Of Team USA

Beyoncé did not come to play as she introduced Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics wearing a full custom look designed by Thom Browne. She was a vision in red, white, and blue, wearing a varsity-style opera coat over a “USA” bedazzled leotard adorned with stars and stripes to show her patriotism with a fashionable nod. What a moment to witness such groundbreaking athletes be introduced by an ambitious and hard-working artist like Beyoncé.

Fear Of God Releases Its Fall/Winter 2024 Collection

One thing that Jerry Lorenzo will always get right with Fear Of God is the impeccable tailoring. His brand has revealed yet another gorgeous collection for the Fall/Winter 2024 season entitled “American Symphony” filled with meticulously designed trench and wool coats with smooth and textured finishes. Fur coats in brown and cream were also featured in the collection which shows that the trench may not be at its end this upcoming winter. Leather and coats without lapels were included, and overall this collection just aesthetically evokes luxury with high-quality materials and structured cuts.

Fear Of God FW24!🖤 pic.twitter.com/Q6322VaQbW — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) July 25, 2024

Jacquemus And Nike Host A Pop-Up In London

In London this weekend, long-time collaborators Jacquemus and Nike held a pop-up at the Selfridges’s “The Wonder Room.” The space was inspired by gym locker rooms with a large red Jacquemus Swoosh bag in the middle of the room. Merging sports and fashion seamlessly, the two brands came together for an experiential shopping event. This came at the perfect time with the Olympics happening on the same weekend for shoppers to feel part of something as fashionable and sporty as the Olympics in Paris.

Jacquemus x Nike pop-up space at The Wonder Room in London pic.twitter.com/Pv3OImUpsB — hionfashion (@hionfashion) July 27, 2024

Denim Tears And The Clipse Collaborate On An Anniversary T-Shirt

Streetwear brand Denim Tears and rap duo The Clipse have collaborated on a new T-shirt. This comes in celebration of Tremaine Emory’s brand’s fifth anniversary. The crisp white tee features a red phrased graphic with the words “Clipse Let God Sort Em Out” which is the duo’s new album title. The brand was founded in 2019 with Emory’s vision of Blackness from a perspective that includes no filter.

The new Denim Tears and The Clipse T-shirt is available on denimtears.com and retails for $70.