Pusha T & No Malice Are The Faces Of The New Moncler X Billionaire Boys Club Campaign

Billionaire Boys Club

Moncler and Billionaire Boys Club’s latest campaign features rap legends Pusha T and No Malice. Pharrell, who co-founded the streetwear brand BBC in 2003 alongside Nigo is celebrating the brand’s 20th anniversary in tandem with this collaboration. Tapping Clipse to be a part of the campaign is fitting given how rap culture and fashion have been fused together for decades.

Pharrell’s influential sense of style over the years on top of his musical talent has kept BBC relevant. His journey in fashion might have begun with polo shirts, sideways hats, and chains but he’s come a long way—the announcement of his post as the Creative Director for Louis Vuitton menswear speaks volumes about his impact. Back in June, Pusha T, No Malice, and Pharrell collaborated during Williams’ debut presentation—the brothers walked down the runway in matching, street-inspired looks. This was such a special moment for hip hop, largely because Williams, half of the brains behind The Neptunes is responsible for Clipse’s record deal, him and Chad Hugo have produced most of the rap group’s music too.

“As far as Pharrell’s influence and inspiration on myself, which is entirely too numerous to count, I’d have to say my most significant takeaway would be to; ‘explore the impossible!’ In doing so the impossible quickly turned into the ‘seemingly impossible’,” No Malice tells ESSENCE.com. “BBC’s 20th anniversary points once again to Pharrell’s foresight as a visionary and his ability to stand the test of time; not only in music but fashion as well,” he notes.



In a GQ interview, Pusha T shares his thoughts on the relationship he and No Malice have with BBC. “It’s Pharrell’s brand, but we’ve been very instrumental in pushing it. The brand has been very supportive of us in so many different ways throughout our career,” he said. Pusha T also said starring in the campaign was a no-brainer.

Billionaire Boys Club

In this collection, luxury meets streetwear through lightweight layers of outerwear comprising a wool varsity jacket with Nappa skin leather sleeves and a removable hood. There’s also a classic black puffer reimagined with removable sleeves, and a hood embossed with BBC’s signature Diamond & Dollar print all over which No Malice calls “a standout.”

Additional standouts in the collection include a yellow wool and cashmere sweater which accompanies the outerwear with stitched elbow pads. Other items like a graphic T-shirt with logos splayed on the chest are also excellent, we’re eyeing a loose-fitting hoodie, and multiple variations of accessories: a jacquard beanie with the same Diamond & Dollar print, and a camo print crossbody bag. BBC also reinterprets Moncler’s Trailgrip Après boots.

The collection is now available on bbcicream.com, moncler.com, and BBC’s global flagship stores. Pricing ranges from $330 to $3,380.