Moncler Taps Alicia Keys For An Exclusive Collection

Moncler

Alicia Keys might be one of the proudest New Yorkers that we’ve seen. She’s never shied away from talking about her roots in the city. A Moncler puffer in the winter has been a staple for many New Yorkers, and for the R&B singer, it was an aspiration in her youth to own one. A full circle has happened as Keys has taken us to the “concrete jungle where dreams are made of” through a Moncler X Alicia Keys collection. The collection reflects exactly what the city is filled with—swagger and endless optimism.

This collection features a 90s feel with baggy silhouettes and vibrant colors. You feel the exact aesthetics of Keys through the blend of feminine and masculine shapes, creating a gender-neutral collection. The collection is shot by two incredible photographers to shape the narrative and duality of New York and the singer-songwriter. Ibrahem Hasan shoots the backdrop of the Empire State Building to showcase Keys’ love of the creative communities in New York with real New Yorkers cast in the shoot. While photographer Laura Jane Coulson captures Keys in candid poses to capture Keys’ natural state and personality and reintroduces her as Alicia Keys, the designer.

“Moncler and me go way back to when I was a little kid during those New York winters. A Moncler was something you could see but not quite reach yet,” says Keys in the press release. “That high vision of excellence to strive for. This collection is like fulfilling that childhood wish on an epic scale.”

In celebration of the launch, Moncler unveiled the collection at its The Art of Genius event, where Little Simz and Cleo Sol performed and were the first to wear the new designs on stage.

The collection is now available on moncler.com and select stores today.