ICYMI: Rihanna And PUMA Reveal Avanti LS, FRAME Launches Spring 2025 Collection

This weekend included many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. Today also proved to be a news-filled day. To start, Rihanna and PUMA have revealed a launch date for the new Avanti LS sneaker. This comes after months of teasing. Next up, the British Fashion Council has announced a collaboration with Copenhagen Fashion Week.

In other news, FRAME has launched its Spring 2025 collection. Lastly, Sierra Rena and en route have revealed a new jewelry collaboration.

Keep scrolling below to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend and today.

British Fashion Council Announces Collaboration With Copenhagen Fashion Week

Today the Britsh Fashion Council and Copenhagen Fashion Week jointly announced a collaboration. Their efforts will be to “accelerate the industry’s sustainability actions across the Nordic and British fashion markets.”

According to Fashion Network the Sustainability Requirements framework developed by CPHFW which were implemented starting in 2020 will be “rolled out by the BFC in their updated form.” The program will begin with the BFC Newgen initiative this year. The Minimum Standards will reportedly be “embedded into the existing mandatory criteria for admission” to Newgen. By January next year, a full implementation will come into effect following an onboarding and piloting period, reports Fashion Network.

“This partnership not only fosters much-needed industry alignment but also underscores the unique potential of fashion weeks and councils to drive positive change within the industry. With the British Fashion Council, as an influential player in the global fashion landscape, we see a lot of potential to further amplify the impact of our collective commitment to sustainability,” said CPHFW chief Cecilie Thorsmark.

Rihanna And PUMA Announce Launch Of New Avanti LS Sneaker

PUMA’s limited-edition Avanti LS sneaker designed by Rihanna has gotten a release date: January 16. The redesign from the original Avanti, the LS is lighter, more minimalistic and features cutting-edge design details. On the heel, short gum studs allude to the brand’s turf styles. The shoe takes inspiration from the PUMA King football boot.

This new design will be available in royal blue suede and it also includes touches of gold and cream which appears on the Formstrip. The football gum sole is another interesting detail–it adds texture to the sneaker.

The Fenty X PUMA Avanti LS sneaker will be available exclusively online on January 16 on puma.com.

Sierra Rena X en route Launch Jewelry Collection

en route has launched its newest collection in collaboration with stylist and content creator Sierra Rena. Rena is known for her work with SZA, Tyla, Coi Leray, and others. Her campaign work has been on behalf of Adidas, PUMA, and Nike to name a few. The collaborative collection delves into balletcore aesthetics and features bow necklaces, rings, and earrings. Fantastical elements such as polka dots and gold detailing are a part of the line.

“The playfulness in this collection is what I love the most. I wanted to design a collection that makes wearing my jewelry an experience. These pieces are meant to elevate any outfit with a unique touch,” the stylist shared in a statement.

The Sierra Rena x en route collection is now available exclusively on enroutejewelry.com.

Edwig Henson

FRAME Launches Spring 2025 Collection

If you’ve been aching for new denim to kick off your year FRAME has got you covered. The brand has officially revealed its Spring 2025 collection. Ethering into a neutral palette the offerings include the following hues: taupe, beige, cream, khaki, and also robin’s egg blue, a hue that can be viewed as calming.

The pieces that make up the collection blend feminine shapes with a utilitarian spirit while offering luxe cotton and cashmere sweaters. Standouts in the lineup include a pair of balloon jeans that come in an assortment of hues, a sleek leather vest, a crochet blazer, and a cropped leather jacket with golden buttons.

Head to frame-store.com to purchase pieces from FRAME’s Spring 2025 collection.