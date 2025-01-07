Rihanna Launches Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day Collections

Savage X Fenty

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Rihanna has revealed a new Savage X Fenty campaign. The shots showcase new lingerie and loungewear collections from the lauded brand. If you’re in the mood for pieces that ether into sensual territory while also embodying romance and self-love the Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day lineup has something for you.

“Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love in all its forms,” Rihanna shares in a statement. “At Savage X Fenty, we’re all about embracing love in every way and creating products that let people feel confident while doing so.”

Leading the Valentine’s Day campaign is none other than Rihanna. But other buzzy faces are also included like Love Is Blind stars Serena Page and Kordell Beckham. Additionally, social media stars Hayley and Jules LeBlanc appear. Within the “LOVE YOUR WAY” campaign multiple expressions of love are displayed. Ranging from romantic to familial, the latter is presented via the models Jade Gordon, Minami Gessel, and Noni Cyngor. This is a testament to the inclusivity that is at the core of Savage X Fenty.

Collections include the following: “Loveline,” “Les Roses,” “Catch Me Cupid,” “Fire and Desire,” and “For Him.” In the campaign Rihanna wears the following “Loveline” pieces, a Satin Balconette Bra, a Lace Brazilian Panty, a Satin Garter Belt, and Satin Heart Pasties (all in Timeless Red).

“Loveline” which has launched in Black Caviar, Timeless Red, and Striking Purple features a variation of flirty and sensual separates not limited to bras, panties, and clothing such as a midi skirt and opera gloves. Next “Les Roses” is a romantic lineup that includes a rose pattern emblazoned across lace lingerie silhouettes–it’s currently available in Black Caviar, Porcelain Pink, Red Siren Candy, and Cloud Print. “Catch Me Cupid” is an unforgettable lingerie set that includes a Quarter Cup Underwire Bra, Open-Crotch Panty, and a Strappy Garter Belt. Available colors include Black Caviar, Timeless Red, and pasties in Smitten Pink.

“Fire and Desire” is made up of satin looks in the hue Timeless Red: a Sleep Cami, Tap Short, Maxi Slip, Sleep Teddy, and more. “For Him” includes rose-printed satin pieces like Satin Boxers, a Sleep Mask, and more in “Midnight Rose.”

Rounding out the collections are the “Valentine Fine” elevated sleep sets and “The Classics” collection comprised of satin PJ sets in red and black.

To shop the Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collections head to savagex.com, Savage X Fenty retail stores, and the brand’s wholesale partners worldwide. Prices range from $9.95 – $89.95 for Rewards members ($12.95 – $112.95 for non-Rewards members).