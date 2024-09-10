Love Island’s Serena Page Takes On New York Fashion Week In Theophilio

Seleen Saleh

Yesterday, at Theophilio runway presentations, reality TV star Serena Page made a fashion statement. She wore a full head-to-toe leather ensemble with the dress made by Theophilio in black and brown panels that complimented each other. Page has officially reached “It” girl status quite quickly after her run on Love Island USA run and her win in the latest season with her boyfriend Kordell Beckham.

During fashion week, both of them were spotted wandering around. However, this particular outfit from Page made us realize that she is also becoming a rising style icon. Her dress was a button-down, long-sleeve leather piece with side pockets at the waist, a longer black collar to contrast the brown leather, and black cuffs. She wore her hair up in a casual style, with her bangs out, adding a hint of casual charm to the glamorous look.

Her pointed-toe black knee-length boots seamlessly added to her outfit, creating a well-coordinated look without feeling too forced. She kept accessories to a minimum, wearing only a simple pair of earrings and no necklace, allowing the dress to shine. Leaving the first three buttons of the gown undone added a touch of sensual fashion without compromising the overall chicness of the outfit. Kudos to Page and her styling team for dressing her in looks that perfectly match her rising status as an “It” girl. We’re looking forward to seeing the other outfits she wears throughout the rest of New York Fashion Week.