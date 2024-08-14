Uché Aduaka

This year for many, particularly Black women could be described as a rebrand year. Yet, it’s not so much about looking better, but rather feeling and being better for your overall health. Plus size model and content creator Simi Muhumuza’s rebrand is more about returning to herself, learning some hard truths, and applying them to her life accordingly. Through the constant life transitions many of us face, one thing we all need is self-love to keep us afloat.

Muhumuza is returning to herself this year with radical self-acceptance which led to her self-love. She’s treating herself with the tenderness and the discipline necessary to reach the goal of fulfillment, which is a daunting and elusive commodity to grasp. Nonetheless, she perseveres with habits and new self-care regimens from moving her body with daily workouts, meditation, and removing pressure on herself to just flow with life’s changes ensuring her body and mind are aligned.

In the past, she felt she wasn’t paying much attention to herself, often putting her own needs on the back burner for one reason or another. Now, Muhumuza is a force to be reckoned with as she centers her wants and needs.

“I’m learning how to create and maintain boundaries for myself, especially when it comes to my relationships with other people, learning how to communicate those boundaries, just really holding myself accountable for my self-growth journey. Those are all ways that make me feel like I’m returning back to self,” Muhumuza said over a Zoom call.

In terms of radical self-acceptance, the fashion influencer had to release the things holding her back, particularly people’s opinions, good or bad. The only thing, she realized, that mattered was her self-perception. “I can take critique and feedback, but for the most part, I’ve learned how to understand or have discernment when it comes to what critique is in good faith versus critique that’s not in good faith, because of that, I’ve been able to develop a really strong sense of self,” she explained.

Deconstructing her definition of beauty was another avenue that took Muhumuza to an elevated mental space as she learned through her friendships where true beauty lies, often, in the essence of a person, in addition to how they interact with others and the world.

Recently, the plus-sized model has gone through a breast reduction. As she’s getting comfortable with this new version of her body, the desire to grow a lingerie collection has been on her mind. Not many brands have come to mind right away when asked about her favorite lingerie labels. Yet, Savage X Fenty, Fe Noel, and Hanifa were a few that stuck out to her in terms of inclusive sizing. Fe Noel recently released a luxurious robe for women of all sizes to feel glamorous right at home. Something that the influencer desired for herself. Savage X Fenty’s inclusive size range makes it easier to shop for pieces that can make Muhumuza feel sensual and confident in her body.

Hanifa also designed a robe in a silky fabric to feel comfort without compromising style. In her shopping practices, Simi prioritizes feeling like her best self while wearing designs that speak to this notion. As a plus-sized woman, she notes that it’s more work to find high-quality, long-lasting pieces, but it also makes her style choices and purchases feel much more intentional.

“Be patient in your search. I think when you’re plus-size while shopping, it requires you to be intentional because you don’t have as many options as other people, which is a love-hate relationship. [After all] sometimes I just want to be able to search for something and find it,” she shared.

This method of shopping has taught her how to spot what she likes–she expresses that this is an important skill to have. “I don’t just buy anything for the sake of it being available. I have to be able to spot something that I enjoy,” she added. Her overall shopping advice for lingerie is to remember that no matter what your size, you deserve to be adorned in the best fabric and silhouette. To Muhumuza when you remember that, choosing the right pieces will come effortlessly.