ICYMI: Ayo Edibiri Wears Loewe, SCAD President Receives Presidential Citizens Medal, And More

Courtesy of Getty Images

This weekend included many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. To begin, Ayo Edebiri graced the red carpet at the 82nd Golden Globes Awards in a custom Loewe suit. Additionally, New York Men’s Day will kick off New York Fashion Week, spotlighting six emerging designers. Oceans away, a devastating fire ensued in Accra, Ghana, at the Kantamanto Market, destroying many collections of secondhand clothing for sale.

Next, LVMH-affiliated L Catterton has reportedly acquired a majority stake in the Japanese brand Kapital. Notably, President Joe Biden awarded Ralph Lauren, Anna Wintour, and Denzel Washington the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Lastly, Savannah College of Art and Design president Paula Wallace was awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal.

Ayo Edebiri Wears Loewe To Golden Globes

Actress Ayo Edebiri made a striking appearance at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, turning heads with her highly talked-about red-carpet look. Collaborating with her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, Edibiri once again proved they have a knack for creating standout moments. This time, instead of the typical gown, they chose a chic suit from Loewe. The monochromatic gray suit which was inspired by a Golden Globes look worn by Julia Roberts in 1990 was adorned with a gold feather tie dropping below the waistline, a red pin, and black traditional dress shoes. The slouchy suit arguably made Edibiri the coolest girl at the award ceremony.

Getty Images

New York Men’s Day Roster Shrinks

On February 6, New York Fashion Week will kick off with Men’s Day to highlight emerging brands. An array of brands from Agentry PR are set to participate in the day of underscoring menswear. In the past, as many as 12 designers participated, but with the date change, there was also a cut down in the number of designers participating.

“Sadly we are limited to six designers this season because of space availability,” Erin Hawker, founder of Agentry PR tells WWD. “When NYMD was moved to Thursday from Friday, as per usual, our additional space to showcase designers was not available. With the dates staying to Thursdays moving forward, we are already planning ahead for additional designers for September.”⁠

A Devastating Fire Erupts In Ghana

On January 2, businesses and livelihoods were set a flame at Accra’s Kantamanto Market, one of the world’s largest secondhand clothing markets, according to CNN. However, no injuries or fatalities have been determined, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The effects of the fire will reportedly impact people’s everyday lives as many of them use this market to earn their livelihood and have put their everything into their businesses.

NIPAH DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

L Callerton Buys Majority Stake in Kapital

Kapital has recently accepted a significant investment from LVMH-affiliated Private Equity firm L Catterton reports Business of Fashion. However, no official statement was ever made as this was uncovered by internet browsers who noticed L Catterton had added Kapital to their listicle of brands in which they have majority stakes. Kapital has had a strong following for quite some time, and it is known for its denim and other handcrafted pieces.

Ralph Lauren and Anna Wintour Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

New York-born designer Ralph Lifshitz has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and is the first designer to be awarded this distinguished honor since the creation of the award in 1963 by President John F. Kennedy. He founded his eponymous business after serving in the United States Army and briefly working as a sales assistant at Brook Brothers. Ralph Lauren is the epitome of an American label, and no one else is as fitting to receive this honor.

Anna Wintour, the longtime editor-in-chief of US Vogue and Chief Content Officer at Conde Nast, was also awarded at the White House on Saturday. President Biden recognized her as a force in the media space. Other honorees included actor Denzel Washington.

Chris Kleponis/AFP

SCAD President Paula Wallace Receives Presidential Citizens Medal

Days ago SCAD President Paula Wallace also received a prestigious award the Presidential Citizens Medal. Wallace founded SCAD in 1978 alongside Richard Rowan, May Poetter, and Paul Poetter. The institution was created to provide college degree programs in the arts in southeast Georgia.

In a statement, Wallace shared that she is profoundly humbled to sit alongside the other honorees: “innovators and pioneers of medicine and healthcare, lifelong public servants, and dauntless civil rights champions. President Biden and the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden (a lifelong educator herself), personally select each recipient, and their overwhelming respect for each honoree shone through the entire event.”